OSEES played 2 nights at Brooklyn’s Warsaw (pics, setlists)

During normal times, OSEES are either on tour or making albums, but the pandemic had them off the road for nearly two years, easily the longest stretch since forming in the last '00s. Finally back out there, the band's tour hit Brooklyn on Friday for a sold-out two-night stand at Warsaw in Greenpoint and you could tell they and the crowd had a lot of stored energy to to unleash.

The five member lineup of the band -- frontman John Dwyer, keyboardist Tomas Dolas, bassist Tim Hellman and dual drummers Dan Rincon and Paul Quattrone -- had the packed room swarming from the kickoff the "The Dream," through Smote Reverser's "C," which ended the night. While OSEES released three albums since they last toured, they didn't overload their set with them, only playing "Scramble Suit II" and "Terminal Jape" from Protean Threat and "Electric War" from Metamorphosed. Otherwise it was a nice mix of favorites, including "Withered Hand" (one of three from Mutilator Defeated at Last), "Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster," "The Static God," and more.

Watching the crowd going wild it looked like a regular OSEES show, including very few masks being worn on Friday night. (Security was diligent about checking vaccination against IDs, however.) Depending on your Covid anxiety levels it was either thrilling or had you eying the exit. This was my first full-on indoor rock show since lockdown, and easily the loudest thing I've experienced since March 2020, so it was a little bit of both for me, but the majority of people there on Friday seemed to be in the former camp.

The setlist for Saturday night, which photographer Kate Hoos shot, was pretty similar, but shuffled around. Both nights featured openers Mr Elevator as well as Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band whose new album, Music is Dead, came out Friday via John Dwyer's Castle Face label.

Check out pics from Saturday night by Kate Hoos and setlists from Friday and Saturday, below.

SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 5/24/2021

The Dream

The Daily Heavy

Tidal Wave

I Come From the Mountain

Sticky Hulks

Nite Expo

The Static God

Scramble Suit II

Electric War

Terminal Jape

Turned Out Light

Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster

Gholü

Withered Hand

Encrypted Bounce

C

SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 5/25/2021

I Come From the Mountain

Tidal Wave

The Static God

The Fizz

Turned Out Light

Rogue Planet

Jettisoned

Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster

Withered Hand

Animated Violence

The Dream

The Daily Heavy

Encrypted Bounce

C

