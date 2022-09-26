OSEES played 3 nights at Brooklyn’s Warsaw w/ Bronze (pics, setlists)

OSEES were in town over the weekend for another extended stay at Brooklyn's Warsaw, playing three nights with Bronze. We caught the final night (Saturday, September 24), which had John Dwyer and crew whipping the crowd into a frenzy from the get-go. The band are on the road supporting their very punk new album A Foul Form and they opened the show with a three-song blast of "Funeral Solution," "Scum Show," and the title track. The rest of the set included "Withered Hand," "The Dream," "The Daily Heavy," "The Static God," "Web," and more, wrapping up with Smote Reverser's "C."

John Dwyer asked the house to turn down the lights on Saturday, not that that made things any less sweaty. Bronze, whose album Absolute Compliance came out earlier this year on Dwyer's Castle Face Records, played with almost no lighting at all. Check out photos of Thursday's show by P Squared, along with Thursday and Saturday's setlists, below.

SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 9/22/2023 (via)

Withered Hand

Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster

Animated Violence

The Static God

Tidal Wave

The Dream

The Daily Heavy

Sticky Hulks

Funeral Solution

Scum Show

Fucking Kill Me

A Foul Form

Encrypted Bounce

I Come From the Mountain

Chem-Farmer

Nite Expo

Rogue Planet

Scramble Suit II

Terminal Jape

C

SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 9/24/2023 (via)

Funeral Solution

Scum Show

A Foul Form

The Static God

Toe Cutter - Thumb Buster

Chem Farmer> Nite Expo

The Dream>The Daily Heavy

Tidal Wave

Heartworm

I Come From the Mountain

Ticklish Warrior

Withered Hand

Animated Violence

Scramble Suit II

Dreary Nonsense

Web

Encrypted Bounce

C