OSEES played 3 nights at Brooklyn’s Warsaw w/ Bronze (pics, setlists)
OSEES were in town over the weekend for another extended stay at Brooklyn's Warsaw, playing three nights with Bronze. We caught the final night (Saturday, September 24), which had John Dwyer and crew whipping the crowd into a frenzy from the get-go. The band are on the road supporting their very punk new album A Foul Form and they opened the show with a three-song blast of "Funeral Solution," "Scum Show," and the title track. The rest of the set included "Withered Hand," "The Dream," "The Daily Heavy," "The Static God," "Web," and more, wrapping up with Smote Reverser's "C."
John Dwyer asked the house to turn down the lights on Saturday, not that that made things any less sweaty. Bronze, whose album Absolute Compliance came out earlier this year on Dwyer's Castle Face Records, played with almost no lighting at all. Check out photos of Thursday's show by P Squared, along with Thursday and Saturday's setlists, below.
SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 9/22/2023 (via)
Withered Hand
Toe Cutter / Thumb Buster
Animated Violence
The Static God
Tidal Wave
The Dream
The Daily Heavy
Sticky Hulks
Funeral Solution
Scum Show
Fucking Kill Me
A Foul Form
Encrypted Bounce
I Come From the Mountain
Chem-Farmer
Nite Expo
Rogue Planet
Scramble Suit II
Terminal Jape
C
SETLIST: OSEES @ Warsaw 9/24/2023 (via)
Funeral Solution
Scum Show
A Foul Form
The Static God
Toe Cutter - Thumb Buster
Chem Farmer> Nite Expo
The Dream>The Daily Heavy
Tidal Wave
Heartworm
I Come From the Mountain
Ticklish Warrior
Withered Hand
Animated Violence
Scramble Suit II
Dreary Nonsense
Web
Encrypted Bounce
C