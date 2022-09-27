OSEES playing more Brooklyn shows in December (BV presale)

OSEES were just in Brooklyn over the weekend for three shows, and they've now announced they'll be back in December to play two nights at Brooklyn Made on 12/16 and 12/17. Psychic Graveyard open the 12/16 show and Tea Eater open the 12/17 show.

You can get tickets early for the Brooklyn Made shows with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, September 28 at 10 AM through Thursday (9/29) at 10 AM. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30 at 10 AM.

OSEES also have a few more dates of their current tour with Bronze coming up, and will play all four nights of Austin's Levitation Festival. All dates are listed below.

OSEES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Tue, Sept 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle w/ Bronze

Wed, Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse w/ Bronze

Fri, Sept 30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas w/ Bronze

Mon, Oct 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar w/ Bronze

Thursday, 10/27 - Hotel Vegas w/ Tear Dungeon - LEVITATION 2022

Friday, 10/28 - Hotel Vegas w/ Warm Drag - LEVITATION 2022

Saturday, 10/29 - Hotel Vegas w/ Hoover iii - LEVITATION 2022

Sunday, 10/30 - Hotel Vegas w/ Amplified Heat - LEVITATION 2022

Friday, 12/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made w/ Psychic Graveyard

Saturday, 12/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made w/ Tea Eater

Check out photos from OSEES' recent Brooklyn show: