OSEES playing Red Rocks this May

OSEES have announced their first U.S. show since the pandemic. It's soon and it's a biggie -- they'll be playing Colorado's Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre on May 15 with LFZ opening. Tickets go on sale April 9 at 10 AM Mountain Time (noon Eastern). Red Rocks will be at "Social Distancing Capacity" for this show and here's a little more information on the protocols:

Your Red Rocks experience has been modified to support social distancing guidelines during events, including the creation of four sections within the seating bowl – each with dedicated parking lots and amphitheatre entrances. Masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking, and hand sanitizer stations will be available at key locations throughout the venue.

That's the only North American show Osees have on their schedule at the moment, but they have a UK/Europe tour in November, as well as a May 2022 UK tour. Those dates are listed below.

Before that, OSEES will have their second Levitation Session streaming show on Saturday, April 10 at 8 PM Eastern/Pacific (7 PM Central). Tickets are on sale.

The band released three albums in 2020 but have been quiet on that front this year. Stay tuned.

OSEES - FALL 2021 UK/EU TOUR

5/11/21 – UK – Cardiff – Tramshed

6/11/21 – UK – Birmingham – The Crossing R

8/11/21 – UK – Edinburgh – Liquid Room

9/11/21 – UK – Newcastle – Boiler Shop

10/11/21 – UK – Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory

11/11/21 – UK – Leeds – Irish Center

12/11/21 – UK – London – Troxy R

14/11/21 – NL – Utrecht – Guess Who Festival

15/11/21 – FR – Lille – Aéronef

16/11/21 – FR – Cherbourg – Le Circuit

17/11/21 – FR – Paris – Cabaret Sauvage R

18/11/21 – FR – Bordeaux – Rock School Barbey R

19/11/21 – FR – Biarritz – Atabal. R

20/11/21 – FR – Nîmes – Paloma R

23/11/21 – BE – Gent – Vooruit

24/11/21 – DE – Dusseldorf – Zakk. R

25/11/21 – DE – Berlin – Festsaal Kreuzberg R

UK AND IRELAND MAY 2022

7/5/22 – UK – Nottingham – Rock City.

8/5/22 – UK – Brighton – Chalk. R

9/5/22 – UK – Cambridge – Junction. R

10/5/22 – UK – Oxford Academy R

12/5/22 – IRE – Dublin – Button Factory. R

13/5/22 – IRE – Dublin – Button Factory. R

14/5/22 – UK – Glasgow – QMU HLD. R

15/5/22 – UK – Manchester – Albert Hall R

17/5/22 – UK – Bristol – SWX.

