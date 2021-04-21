OSEES released three albums in 2020 that they weren't album to tour, thanks to the pandemic, so they've got a lot of songs and pent up energy. They're gonna finally, hopefully, be able to let that out later this year with a fall North American tour. Dates are currently set to kick off with two San Francisco shows on September 7 & 8, and wrap up in Albuquerque on October 4, with stops in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Philly, Carboro, Atlanta, and Austin. Mr Elevator open all shows.

The two Brooklyn shows happen September 24 & 25 at Warsaw. Tickets are on sale now.

Before the fall trek, OSEES are playing Colorado's Red Rocks on May 15. All North American dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, OSEES are auctioning off a Werewolf rug to benefit Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco. "I just came across this in a box at my joint," says main man John Dwyer. "Totally forgot i still had it. Made for an art show years ago in SF so it only feels right to sell it to benefit a great and long lasting organization in San Francisco the Coalition on Homelessness. They have lent a helping hand for as long as i can remember there. No actual werewolves were harmed in the making of this rug." Check out a couple pics of the rug below -- "Dog buddy shown for scale" -- and place your bid here.

In other news, John Dwyer has a new experimental, improvisational album due out May 28 that features Kyp Malone, Ben Boye, and more.

OSEES - 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sat 05/15 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

Tue 09/07 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Wed 09/08 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Fri 09/10 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Sat 09/11 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sun 09/12 Seattle, WA - Neumos

Thu 09/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom

Fri 09/17 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sat 09/18 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Sun 09/19 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Mon 09/20 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Wed 09/22 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Fri 09/24 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Sat 09/25 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Sun 09/26 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Mon 09/27 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Wed 09/29 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Fri 10/01 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

Sat 10/02 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

Mon 10/04 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

--

