OSEES prep ‘Live At The Chapel, SF’ (stream 2 tracks)

OSEES will release Live at The Chapel, SF on June 12 via Silver Current / Castle Face. The double vinyl set, recorded on October 2, 2019, is available in limited black, colored and handmade vinyl editions with a Side D etching and "faithfully (re)created TMOQ-style bootleg album art." It's also available as a limited edition cassette, and digitally.

You can check out two tracks from the album now: "Encrypted Bounce" (originally from Drop) and "C" (from Smote Reverser). Listen to those, and check out artwork and tracklist, below.

The band recently made their return to live stages at Colorado's Red Rocks and will be on tour this fall, including two NYC shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw on September 24 & 25 (tickets).

The Chapel, SF 10.2.19 LP

01 Static God

02 Jettisoned

03 Henchlock

04 Together Tomorrow

05 Animated Violence

06 Gholu

07 Plastic Plant

08 C

09 Nite expo

10 Encrypted Bounce

--

Oh Sees Album Guide: Their 10 Best Records