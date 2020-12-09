Osees releasing ‘Levitation Sessions’ on vinyl to benefit independent venues

Osees taped a full band show for Levitation fest's virtual series that was streamed back in September. It was also released digitally as a live album, and now the Levitation Sessions are getting a vinyl release on March 5 with proceeds going to support independent venues.

There are three different colored vinyl editions, and each one benefits something different: one pressing benefits NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association; another benefits Austin's Hotel Vegas; and the third benefits Los Angeles' Zebulon. Each one comes with a bonus 7" featuring the last song of the set, "Block of Ice." All three editions of Levitation Sessions go on preorder on Friday, December 11 at 8 AM via.

"During this particularly hard year, it was a pleasure to work with our good friends over at Levitation and Pappy and Harriet's to reach out to some of our fans, if only for a fleeting hour," says main man John Dwyer. "This is the proper plastic that came from that evening. We are trying to keep some of our favorite haunts, dives, glorious old venues and bars open through this triail, as it's obvious the lizards that make up the current administration have no real interest in extending any realistic help to struggling businesses. Venues have been hit particularly hard by this and without them, there is no us....so this is a small token of appreciation and a grassroots effort to lend a helping hand in their time of need. Take care, be well and keep your eyes on the horizon."

In other news, Osees will release their third album of 2020, the sorta remix album Panther Rotate, this Friday via Dwyer's Castle Face label, and they're doing a second livestream show on December 19 that was shot in Big Sur featuring an entirely different setlist than the Levitation show. Tickets are on sale.

Meanwhile, we just published our Oh Sees Album Guide: Their 10 Best Records.

You can listen to Levitation Sessions below.