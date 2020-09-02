Osees share “Scramble Suit II” from upcoming album ‘Protean Threat’

Osees will release their new album Protean Threat on September 18 via Castle Face, and they've just shared a new track from it. Frontman John Dwyer says "Scramble Suit II," the album's opening cut, is "is ignition and lift off, referencing philip k dick's ever-morphing identity concealing suit...a little nod in today's world of virtual anonymity, animosity, distorted facts and bent reality." The track chops up punk, metal and jazz and drops it into a blender for a few quick pulses, resulting in a spicy salsa is sure to wake up up. Listen below.

As mentioned, Osees have taped a full-band, full live show for the Levitation Sessions video series, which will premiere Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale.