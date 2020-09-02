Osees share “Scramble Suit II” from upcoming album ‘Protean Threat’

photo by Ebru Yildiz

Osees will release their new album Protean Threat on September 18 via Castle Face, and they've just shared a new track from it. Frontman John Dwyer says "Scramble Suit II," the album's opening cut, is "is ignition and lift off, referencing philip k dick's ever-morphing identity concealing suit...a little nod in today's world of virtual anonymity, animosity, distorted facts and bent reality." The track chops up punk, metal and jazz and drops it into a blender for a few quick pulses, resulting in a spicy salsa is sure to wake up up. Listen below.

As mentioned, Osees have taped a full-band, full live show for the Levitation Sessions video series, which will premiere Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM Eastern. Tickets are on sale.

Filed Under: Oh Sees, osees, Thee Oh Sees
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top