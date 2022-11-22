OSEES share “Scum Show” video & KEXP session, announce UK tour

OSEES have shared a video for "Scum Show" from this year's very punk A Foul Form. Directed by Malo Sutra Fish on a Super 8 camera with hand processing and animation by l'Etna Collective Lab, the video is as raw and visceral as the song itself. You can watch that below.

The band have also shared the video of their recent KEXP session which has John Dwyer and crew blazing through tracks off the new album -- watch that below as well.

OSEES have a few tour dates in December, including two NYC shows at Brooklyn Made on 12/16 with Psychic Graveyard and 12/17 with Tea Eater. They've also just announced spring dates in the UK and Ireland. All dates are listed below.

OSEES - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

12/9 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre w/ Love Fiend

12/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made w/ Psychic Graveyard

12/17 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made w/ Tea Eater

2/3 - Brisbane, AUS - The Princess Theatre w/ Straight Arrows

2/4 - Maroochydore, AUS - Eleven - Sunshine Coast w/ Straight Arrows

2/5 - Gold Coast, AUS - Miami Marketta w/ Straight Arrows

2/8 - Fremantle, AUS - Freo Social

2/10 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ The Blinds

2/11 - Melbourne, AUS - The Croxton Bandroom w/ Modal Melodies

2/15 - Sydney, AUS - The Factory w/ R.M.F.C.

5/18 - Manchester, ENG - Albert Hall

5/19 - Glasgow, SCT - Old Fruit Market

5/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory

5/26 - Birmingham, ENG - The Crossing

5/27 - London, ENG - Wide Awake Festival

5/28 - Brighton, ENG - Chalk

5/30 - Bristol, ENG - Marble Factory

5/31 - Leeds, ENG - Brudnell Social Club

8/25 - Málaga, ES - Canela Party