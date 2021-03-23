OSEES share “The Dream” from upcoming ‘Levitation Sessions II’ streaming show

OSEES will stream their upcoming 'Levitation Sessions II' performance, which was shot in "a cavernous Los Angeles factory" and features John Dwyer and the rest of the band digging back deep into their catalog of songs, including a "handful of never-before-played-live tunes & some new surprises," on April 10. They also shot this one with a 360 VR camera for those who like a little more interactivity in their streaming shows.

The band have shared a second clip for 'Levitation Sessions II,' a supercharged version of "The Dream" from 2011's great Carrion Crawler / The Dream. You can watch that either in regular edited, multi-cam form or with the VR cam that seems to be placed right between their two drummers. Watch below.

'Levitation Sessions II' streams Saturday, April 10 at 8 PM Eastern (7 PM Central). Tickets are on sale. It will also be available as a live double album, with a few different variants and merch packages available, including a signed poster which was designed and illustrated by John Dwyer. Proceeds from that are being donated to Elizabeth House, East LA Women’s Center, St Francis Center, Downtown Women’s Center and the Hollywood Food Coalition. OSEES are donating their proceeds from the show to the same charities.

