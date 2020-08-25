Osees share “The Fizz” from upcoming Levitation Sessions live video

Osees have announced they've taped a full-band, full live show for the Levitation Sessions video series, which will premiere Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM Eastern. Here's frontman John Dwyer, who loves changing the spelling of his band's name, on what to expect:

“Lots of old favorites and 7 never before performed live hits from the crypt

recorded dusk till dawn in Pioneertown California

its raw and shreddy with a bit of elastic improvisation thrown in

come hang out with us for a few

crack a beer

meant to be played loud" -JPD

You can get a taste of the Osees' Levitation Sessions video right now -- watch them play "The Fizz" below.

Tickets for Osees' Levitation Sessions are on sale now, and there are a few different options, including one with audio download of the show, plus add-on options like t-shirts and purchase of the band's upcoming album, Protean Threat. Details are here.

Death Valley Girls are also doing a Levitation Sessions performance on September 5 at 8 PM Eastern.

Osees' new album Protean Threat is out September 18 via Castle Face. John Dwyer also just released an album with Bent Arcana, a group that also includes members of TV on the Radio and Gang Gang Dance.