OSEES take on police brutality in video for “Perm Act” from upcoming album

OSEES release a new album, A Foul Form, later this summer, and they've just shared new single "Perm Act," a wild, surfy punk burner that takes some weird left turns over the course of four minutes. The surreal animated video takes aim at police brutality, as frontman John Dwyer explains:

Who likes a cop? Other cops. After years of having unpleasant to violent encounters with police, I had the thought that wouldn’t it be fun if they loved each other so much they ate each other…a sort of dark comedy contemporary and executive branch based “a modest proposal.” Problem solved? The violence would hit such a high pitch that they just frenzied like sharks with chum. I saw with my own eyes two of the biggest knuckleheads i grew up with go on to have careers in law enforcement emulating the beatings they regularly took when they would mouth off to a cop. These guys were most definitely not fit for gun ownership, let alone policing others. Good luck out there.

Watch the video below.

A Foul Form is out August 12 via Castle Face and OSEES will be on tour in September including three shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw on September 22, 23 & 24 which are with Bronze. All dates are listed below.

OSEES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed, Jun 29 - Paris, FR - Le Trianon $

Thu, Jun 30 - Saint Malo, FR - La Nouvelle Vague $

Fri, Jul 1 - Le Havre, FR - Magic Mirrors $

Sat, Jul 2 - Metz, FR - Les Trinitaires $

Sun, Jul 3 - Lyon, FR - Transbordeur $

Wed, Jul 6 - Schorndorf, DE - Manufaktur $

Fri, Jul 8 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg $

Sat, Jul 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso $

Sun, Jul 10 - Gierle, BE - Sjock Festival $

Tues, Jul 12 - Warsaw, PL - Praga Centrum $

Wed, Jul 13 - Poznan, PL - Tama $

Thu, Jul 14 - Erfurt, DE - Stoned from the Underground $

Fri, Jul 15 - Leeuwarden, NL - Welcome to the Village $

Tue, Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Benefit Show at 1720 %

Friday, August 26 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

Mon, Sept 5 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Tue, Sept 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Wed, Sept 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^*

Fri, Sept 9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^*

Sat, Sept 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Sun, Sept 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos ^*

Thu, Sept 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue Mainroom *

Fri, Sept 16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sat, Sept 17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Sun, Sept 18 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

Mon, Sept 19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Wed, Sept 21 - Boston, MA - Royale *

Thu, Sept 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Fri, Sept 23 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Sat, Sept 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Mon, Sept 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Tue, Sept 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Wed, Sept 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

Fri, Sept 30 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas *

Mon, Oct 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

with Automatic ^

with Bronze *

wth ZIG ZAGS and DJ Gregg Turkington %

UK/EU Dates $