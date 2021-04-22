Osheaga 2021 cancelled, 2022 dates announced

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID, Montreal festival Osheaga has been cancelled for this year as well. City News and Montreal Gazette reported the news on Wednesday, and it's now been confirmed by the festival, who have announced new dates for next year, July 29-31, 2022. 2020 and 2021 tickets will be valid, and "More information on the credit redemption will be sent to you in the spring of 2022," they write. They'll also be issuing refunds to those who want them: "Please complete the form available on the web portal before May 6, 2021 to let us know if you wish to transfer your pass to the 2022 edition or obtain a refund." Find more information here.

Unlike in the US, where half of adults and 80% of seniors have received at least one COVID vaccine, Canada's vaccination efforts have rolled out more slowly, making large scale events less viable. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that vaccines will be available to all Canadians by the end of September.

Kendrick Lamar (doing what was to have been his first North American show of 2020), Lizzo, and Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the 2020 edition of Osheaga, and the lineup also included Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Burna Boy, The Front Bottoms, Phony Ppl, Pottery, Kraftwerk 3-D, Nick Murphy, Third Eye Blind, Brittany Howard, Clairo, Ghostemane, TNGHT, Yaeji, slowthai, Phoebe Bridgers, Men I Trust, Sampa the Great, Bon Iver, Brockhampton, Caribou, Charli XCX, Lil Tjay, Dave, EarthGang, Orville Peck, Girl in Red, Soccer Mommy, Caroline Polachek, Julia Jacklin, and more. Stay tuned for the 2022 lineup.