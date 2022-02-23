Osheaga 2022 lineup: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Turnstile, more

Montreal's Osheaga festival returns July 29-31, and in addition to previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa, the 2022 lineup also includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Khruangbin, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, girl in red, Turnstile, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Cordae, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, Local Natives, Men I Trust, Beabadoobee, Freddie Gibbs, BIA, slowthai, Ashnikko, Tinashe, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg, Pi'erre Bourne, King Hannah, Sampa the Great, Pierre Kwenders, and more.

Weekend passes are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale Friday (2/25) at noon. Full lineup on the poster below.