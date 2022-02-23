Osheaga 2022 lineup: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Turnstile, more

Osheaga 2022 lineup: Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Turnstile, more

Montreal's Osheaga festival returns July 29-31, and in addition to previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa, the 2022 lineup also includes Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Burna Boy, Machine Gun Kelly, Khruangbin, Charli XCX, IDLES, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, girl in red, Turnstile, Bleachers, 100 gecs, Cordae, Tove Lo, PinkPantheress, Local Natives, Men I Trust, Beabadoobee, Freddie Gibbs, BIA, slowthai, Ashnikko, Tinashe, Lucy Dacus, Wet Leg, Pi'erre Bourne, King Hannah, Sampa the Great, Pierre Kwenders, and more.

Weekend passes are on sale now, and single-day tickets go on sale Friday (2/25) at noon. Full lineup on the poster below.

loading...
Filed Under: 100 gecs, 2022 music festival lineups, Asap Rocky, Ashnikko, BEABADOOBEE, Bia, Big Sean, Bleachers, Burna Boy, Charli XCX, Cordae, Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Freddie Gibbs, Girl in Red, IDLES, Khruangbin, king hannah, Local Natives, Lucy Dacus, Machine Gun Kelly, Men I Trust, Osheaga, Pierre Bourne, Pierre Kwender, PinkPantheress, Sampa the Great, slowthai, The Kid Laroi, Tinashe, Tove Lo, Turnstile, wet leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan