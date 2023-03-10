Osheaga 2023 lineup (Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Flaming Lips, The National, more)

After announcing their 2023 headliners, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar, in December, Montreal festival Osheaga has announced the rest of its 2023 festival. It happens on August 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Friday, which RÜFÜS DU SOL headlines, also features The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Joey Bada$$, Bicep, Rina Sawayama, Alex G, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, Holly Humberstone, Magdalena Bay, and more.

Billie Eilish headlines Saturday, which also has Baby Keem, The National, Sofi Tukker, Lil Yachty, Carly Rae Jepsen, 070 Shake, PUP, Cults, Lido Pimienta, Redveil, and more.

Kendrick Lamar closes things out on Sunday, which also features Fred again.., Kim Petras, Central Cee, Cigarettes After Sex, beabadoobee, Foals, Japanese Breakfast, Mariah the Scientist, Julia Jacklin, and more. See the lineup in full below.

Three-day passes are on sale now, and single-day passes go on sale Saturday, 3/11 at noon Eastern.