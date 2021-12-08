Osheaga announces 2022 headliners

Montreal festival Osheaga was forced to cancel for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, because of COVID (although they did hold a mini, all Canadian edition in October). They're returning to full scale in the summer on July 29-31 in Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, and they've now announced their 2022 headliners: Foo Fighters on Friday, A$AP Rocky on Saturday, and Dua Lipa on Sunday. Stay tuned for the rest of the lineup.

Foo Fighters have more 2022 tour dates lined up, including other festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Innings Festival, and Boston Calling.

Dua Lipa is also touring in 2022, with Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek.

See pictures from Osheaga 2019 below.