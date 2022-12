Montreal festival Osheaga returns for its 16th annual edition on August 4-6 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, and they've announced the 2023 headliners. RÜFÜS DU SOL closes out Friday (8/4), Billie Eilish Saturday (8/5), and Kendrick Lamar Sunday (8/6).

The rest of the lineup is still to be announced; stay tuned. A limited quantity of 3-day passes go on sale at the 2022 price on Friday, December 16 at 10 AM.