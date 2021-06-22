Oshwa’s Alicia Walter announces debut solo album, shares video for new song “Prelude”
Alicia Walter is best known for fronting the Chicago art rock Oshwa, but now she's going solo with her debut LP I Am Alicia, due September 17 via Sooper Records (pre-order). Alicia co-produced the album with Devin Greenwood (who's also worked with Sufjan Stevens, Mirah, Half Waif, and others), and the first single is "Prelude," which is a mathy, maximalist art pop song that's just as ambitious as her former band.
"I wrote my album I Am Alicia sequentially, starting with 'Prelude,'" Alicia says. "This song kicks off a wild journey exploring my identity, consciousness, and everything that makes me tick. 'Prelude' is about letting go of any inhibitions holding me back from evolving into who I want to be and remembering that sometimes real wisdom lies in not knowing, rather than assuming I do."
Listen and watch the video (by Lisa Schatz) below...
Tracklist
Prelude
House of Yes
Who Am I
Suit Yourself
Just a Little
Standing at Your Doorstep
I Feel You
Talking to Myself
A Toast
I Am