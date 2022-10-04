Oso Oso and Anxious share new songs ahead of tour together

Oso Oso and Anxious are each responsible for releasing one of the best emo albums of 2022 so far, they're about to begin a tour together (also with M.A.G.S.) next week, and today they've both released new songs ahead of that tour. Oso Oso have shared "De Facto," a driving-yet-jangly dose of emo-infused power pop with main member Jade Lilitri on every instrument except Jordan Krimston (Weatherbox, Miss New Buddha, Big Bad Buffalo) on drums. It's a great one that pairs well with Oso Oso's new album and you can check it out below.

Anxious' new song "Sunsign" was produced by Mike Sapone (Taking Back Sunday, Oso Oso, etc), and this one also finds Anxious leaning into the power pop side of their sound and it's one of their most gorgeous songs yet. Vocalist Grady Allen says, "I don’t think Anxious is trying to constrict itself to any binary and is, instead, trying to lead with what feels organic and what we want to create rather than trying to chase something. We’ve gotten a lot of questions around Little Green House if there were conscious efforts to do certain things, and the answer is no, there was no conscious effort ever to create a sound, replicate a sound, any of that. It was just us trying to create something that we felt was wholeheartedly something we wanted to do. And I think that energy was consistent with us putting these songs together."

The Oso Oso, Anxious, M.A.G.S. tour hits Brooklyn on November 11 at Warsaw, and tickets for that show are still available. Anxious also have a home state show in Connecticut with Arm’s Length, Restraining Order, and Wreckage after the tour ends. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Oso Oso's new album Sore Thumb on black vinyl and Anxious' Little Green House on color vinyl.

Anxious -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 11, 2022 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

Oct. 12, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

Oct. 13, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall *

Oct. 14, 2022 Toronto, Canada @ Velvet Underground *

Oct. 15, 2022 Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig *

Oct. 16, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge *

Oct. 18, 2022 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

Oct. 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive *

Oct. 21, 2022 Vancouver, Canada @ Rickshaw Theatre *

Oct. 22, 2022 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's *

Oct. 23, 2022 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

Oct. 25, 2022 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *

Oct. 26, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park *

Oct. 27, 2022 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

Oct. 28, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

Oct. 30, 2022 Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge & Stage *

Oct. 31, 2022 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW *

Nov. 2, 2022 Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

Nov. 3, 2022 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

Nov. 4, 2022 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

Nov. 5, 2022 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

Nov. 6, 2022 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

Nov. 8, 2022 Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House Downtown *

Nov. 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Nov. 10, 2022 Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

Nov. 11, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

Nov. 12, 2022 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

Nov. 25, 2022 New Haven, CT @ State House ^

* w/ Oso Oso, M.A.G.S.

^ w/ Arm’s Length, Restraining Order, Wreckage