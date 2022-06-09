Oso Oso announce tour with Anxious & M.A.G.S.
Oso Oso surprise-released their fourth album, Sore Thumb, earlier this year, and after touring in the spring with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer, they've now announced a fall headlining tour. Support comes from Anxious and M.A.G.S. for most shows, which begin in October and run through November. See all dates below.
They stop in Brooklyn near the end of the tour, on November 11 at Warsaw. Anxious aren't currently listed on that one, but we wonder if that'll change after their NYC show with Thrice and Bayside this weekend.
Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at noon local.
Speaking of Anxious, they released the fantastic Little Green House this year; order it on green and violet vinyl.
OSO OSO: 2022 TOUR
Oct. 11, 2022 Buffalo, NY Rec Room
Oct. 12, 2022 Cleveland, OH Mahall's
Oct. 13, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Oct. 14, 2022 Toronto, Canada Velvet Underground
Oct. 15, 2022 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig
Oct. 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
Oct. 18, 2022 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
Oct. 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT The Beehive
Oct. 21, 2022 Vancouver, Canada Rickshaw Theatre
Oct. 22, 2022 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's
Oct. 23, 2022 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge
Oct. 25, 2022 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
Oct. 26, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park
Oct. 27, 2022 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
Oct. 28, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
Oct. 30, 2022 Austin, TX The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Oct. 31, 2022 Fort Worth, TX Tulips FTW
Nov. 2, 2022 Orlando, FL The Abbey
Nov. 3, 2022 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
Nov. 4, 2022 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5
Nov. 5, 2022 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern
Nov. 6, 2022 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Nov. 8, 2022 Richmond, VA Capital Ale House Downtown
Nov. 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov. 10, 2022 Washington, DC Union Stage
Nov. 11, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
Nov. 12, 2022 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club