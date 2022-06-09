Oso Oso announce tour with Anxious & M.A.G.S.

Oso Oso surprise-released their fourth album, Sore Thumb, earlier this year, and after touring in the spring with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer, they've now announced a fall headlining tour. Support comes from Anxious and M.A.G.S. for most shows, which begin in October and run through November. See all dates below.

They stop in Brooklyn near the end of the tour, on November 11 at Warsaw. Anxious aren't currently listed on that one, but we wonder if that'll change after their NYC show with Thrice and Bayside this weekend.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 10 at noon local.

Speaking of Anxious, they released the fantastic Little Green House this year; order it on green and violet vinyl.

OSO OSO: 2022 TOUR

Oct. 11, 2022 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

Oct. 12, 2022 Cleveland, OH Mahall's

Oct. 13, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Oct. 14, 2022 Toronto, Canada Velvet Underground

Oct. 15, 2022 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

Oct. 16, 2022 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

Oct. 18, 2022 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

Oct. 19, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT The Beehive

Oct. 21, 2022 Vancouver, Canada Rickshaw Theatre

Oct. 22, 2022 Seattle, WA Madame Lou's

Oct. 23, 2022 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

Oct. 25, 2022 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

Oct. 26, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room Highland Park

Oct. 27, 2022 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

Oct. 28, 2022 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

Oct. 30, 2022 Austin, TX The Far Out Lounge & Stage

Oct. 31, 2022 Fort Worth, TX Tulips FTW

Nov. 2, 2022 Orlando, FL The Abbey

Nov. 3, 2022 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

Nov. 4, 2022 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5

Nov. 5, 2022 West Columbia, SC New Brookland Tavern

Nov. 6, 2022 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Nov. 8, 2022 Richmond, VA Capital Ale House Downtown

Nov. 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov. 10, 2022 Washington, DC Union Stage

Nov. 11, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Nov. 12, 2022 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club