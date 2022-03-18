Oso Oso surprise-release new album ‘Sore Thumb’ (get it on limited white vinyl)

We've teamed with Oso Oso on an exclusive white vinyl variant of their surprise new album, limited to 200 copies and only available in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last.

Long Island's Oso Oso released their new single "Pensacola" last month, and now they've just surprise-released their fourth album, Sore Thumb, featuring that song and 11 others. Main member Jade Lilitri had been demo-ing the album in early 2021 with his cousin Tavish Maloney at producer Billy Mannino’s (of Bigger Better Sun) Two Worlds Recordings, and the plan was to take a month off and then go back and decide where and who to work with to complete the album, when Tavish suddenly passed away. When that happened, Jade decided not to touch the songs and release them as is, only handing it over to Long Island veteran Mike Sapone (who also produced and mixed Oso Oso's 2019 album Basking in the Glow) to mix.

"the making of this record is a now a memory of a time that i hold closer to my heart than anything," Jade said via press release. "regardless of how i feel about these songs in the years to come, i am so happy this exists. thanks for listening. be decent."

Jade may have originally considered these songs "demos," but they don't sound raw or unfinished or anything. Even without much in the way of added frills, these are big, soaring, spacious indie rock songs that feel like the first warm day of spring. It has a folky side that sounds a little like Bright Eyes or early Manchester Orchestra, a sunny power pop side that reminds me of underrated 2000s/2010s band Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, and just enough of a driving, punky side to remind you that Oso Oso started out in the emo scene. If you tend to like any or all of those things, this is very worth checking out.

The album is out now via Round Hill/Triple Crown, and you can stream it below. You can also pick it up on white vinyl, limited to 200 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

As previously mentioned, Oso Oso are touring with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer, including NYC-area shows on April 2 at Starland Ballroom and May 11 and 12 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

Oso Oso Sore Thumb loading...

The Menzingers / Oso Oso / Sincere Engineer -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri, APR 1, 2022 Anthology Rochester, NY

Sat, APR 2, 2022 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sun, APR 3, 2022 Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA

Wed, APR 6, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH

Thu, APR 7, 2022 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH

Fri, APR 8, 2022 Magic Stick Detroit, MI

Sun, APR 10, 2022 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

Sun, APR 17, 2022 El Corazon Seattle, WA

Tue, APR 19, 2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Thu, APR 21, 2022 The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall Berkeley, CA

Fri, APR 22, 2022 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sat, APR 23, 2022 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Sun, APR 24, 2022 The Glasshouse Pomona, CA

Mon, APR 25, 2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ

Thu, APR 28, 2022 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Trees Dallas, TX

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 The Basement East Nashville, TN

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 The Beacham Orlando, FL

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 The Orpheum Tampa Tampa, FL

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 Black Cat Washington, DC

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA