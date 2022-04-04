Other Music documentary getting Blu-ray release with bonus footage

The Other Music documentary came out back in 2020, and is now getting a Blu-ray release on April 26 via Vinegar Syndrome / Factory 25. There are a bunch of cool bonus features that come with it, including deleted interview scenes with Jason Schwartzman, William Basinski, and Interpol's Daniel Kessler, and performances by Gary Wilson, Revl9n, Bill Callahan, and Handsome Boy Modeling School, plus a commentary track with Other Music co-founders Josh Madell and Chris Vanderloo, as well as clerk Duane Harriott, and the film's co-directors, Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller.

Additionally, the Blu-ray comes with a 38-page booklet featuring an "Oral History of Other Music" that includes interviews with Sharon Van Etten, Robert Pollard, Alan Licht, Jon Wurster, Mark Robinson, Beans, Sadie Dupuis, David Grubbs, and more, plus an essay by Tom Scharpling and the list of "100 albums to check out after you watch the documentary."

Preorders are available now. Read our review of the film here and watch the trailer below.