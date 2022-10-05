Otoboke Beaver announce 2023 tour
Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver released their newest album Super Champon in May, and are currently on their first North American tour after it was postponed from the spring. They've now announced a new round of dates, happening in 2023 across North America, Europe, and the UK. They begin with North American shows in February and March, followed by dates in Europe and the UK in May. See all dates below.
There's a new NYC date on February 22 at Le Poisson Rouge, and tickets to all newly announced shows go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local.
Otoboke Beaver also hits NYC tonight (10/5) at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with Ratas en Zelo.
Otoboke Beaver 2022-2023 Tour Dates
Oct 5 Brooklyn, NY, US @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Oct 6 Washington, DC, US @ Union Stage
Oct 8 Chicago, IL, US @ Empty Bottle
Oct 11 Denver, CO, US @ Globe Hall
Oct 14 Seattle, WA, US @ The Crocodile
Oct 16 Portland, OR, US @ Doug Fir
Oct 18 San Francisco, CA, US @ Great American Music Hall
Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA, US @ Echoplex
Oct 21 San Diego, CA, US @ The Casbah
Sat, OCT 22 Observatory Orange Country, Santa Ana, CA
Tue, OCT 25 Mohawk, Austin, TX
Wed, OCT 26 TREES, Dallas, TX
Nov. 3 - 6, 2022 ボロフェスタ Borofesta 2022, Kyoto, Japan
Fri, DEC 2 Club Rock 'n'Roll - Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan (with Tsushimamire)
Sat, DEC 3 Socrates - KYOTO, Kyoto, Japan
Tue, DEC 6 Taku Taku - KYOTO, 下京区, 日本
Sat, DEC 24 東京月見ル君想フ- TOKYO, Minato City, Japan
Sun, DEC 25 rocknomukougawa2022 GO TO ANOTHER CHRISTMAS SP, Shinjuku City, Japan
Sun, FEB 19, 2023 Atlanta, GA
Mon, FEB 20, 2023 Nashville, TN
Wed, FEB 22, 2023 New York, NY
Fri, FEB 24, 2023 Philadelphia, PA
Sun, FEB 26, 2023 Chicago, IL
Tue, FEB 28, 2023 Minneapolis, MN
Wed, MAR 1, 2023 Kansas City, MO
Fri, MAR 3, 2023 Denver, CO
Sun, MAR 5, 2023 Vancouver, Canada
Tue, MAY 2, 2023 Electric Ballroom, Camden, United Kingdom
Thu, MAY 4, 2023 Club Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom
Fri, MAY 5, 2023 Saint Luke's, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Mon, MAY 8, 2023 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland
Wed, MAY 10, 2023 Fleece, Bristol, United Kingdom
Tue, MAY 16, 2023 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
Wed, MAY 17, 2023 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
Thu, MAY 18, 2023 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Fri, MAY 19, 2023 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands
Sat, MAY 20, 2023 Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands