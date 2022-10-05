Otoboke Beaver announce 2023 tour

Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver released their newest album Super Champon in May, and are currently on their first North American tour after it was postponed from the spring. They've now announced a new round of dates, happening in 2023 across North America, Europe, and the UK. They begin with North American shows in February and March, followed by dates in Europe and the UK in May. See all dates below.

There's a new NYC date on February 22 at Le Poisson Rouge, and tickets to all newly announced shows go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local.

Otoboke Beaver also hits NYC tonight (10/5) at Music Hall of Williamsburg, with Ratas en Zelo.

Otoboke Beaver 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Oct 5 Brooklyn, NY, US @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 6 Washington, DC, US @ Union Stage

Oct 8 Chicago, IL, US @ Empty Bottle

Oct 11 Denver, CO, US @ Globe Hall

Oct 14 Seattle, WA, US @ The Crocodile

Oct 16 Portland, OR, US @ Doug Fir

Oct 18 San Francisco, CA, US @ Great American Music Hall

Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA, US @ Echoplex

Oct 21 San Diego, CA, US @ The Casbah

Sat, OCT 22 Observatory Orange Country, Santa Ana, CA

Tue, OCT 25 Mohawk, Austin, TX

Wed, OCT 26 TREES, Dallas, TX

Nov. 3 - 6, 2022 ボロフェスタ Borofesta 2022, Kyoto, Japan

Fri, DEC 2 Club Rock 'n'Roll - Nagoya, Nagoya, Japan (with Tsushimamire)

Sat, DEC 3 Socrates - KYOTO, Kyoto, Japan

Tue, DEC 6 Taku Taku - KYOTO, 下京区, 日本

Sat, DEC 24 東京月見ル君想フ- TOKYO, Minato City, Japan

Sun, DEC 25 rocknomukougawa2022 GO TO ANOTHER CHRISTMAS SP, Shinjuku City, Japan

Sun, FEB 19, 2023 Atlanta, GA

Mon, FEB 20, 2023 Nashville, TN

Wed, FEB 22, 2023 New York, NY

Fri, FEB 24, 2023 Philadelphia, PA

Sun, FEB 26, 2023 Chicago, IL

Tue, FEB 28, 2023 Minneapolis, MN

Wed, MAR 1, 2023 Kansas City, MO

Fri, MAR 3, 2023 Denver, CO

Sun, MAR 5, 2023 Vancouver, Canada

Tue, MAY 2, 2023 Electric Ballroom, Camden, United Kingdom

Thu, MAY 4, 2023 Club Academy, Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, MAY 5, 2023 Saint Luke's, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Mon, MAY 8, 2023 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

Wed, MAY 10, 2023 Fleece, Bristol, United Kingdom

Tue, MAY 16, 2023 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

Wed, MAY 17, 2023 Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

Thu, MAY 18, 2023 Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Fri, MAY 19, 2023 Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Sat, MAY 20, 2023 Paard, Den Haag, Netherlands