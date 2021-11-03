Ought break up, members form new band Cola (listen to their debut single)

Montreal band Ought have broken up. "We are no longer active as a band," they write on Instagram. "When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way."

Ought fans shouldn't get too sad, though. Frontman Tim Darcy and bassist Ben Stidworthy have formed a new band, Cola, that also features U.S. Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. "What started as stripped-down open D songwriting with a CR-78 soon became a full album and new band," say Cola. "We wanted to see how far we could stretch our compositions with just drums, one guitar, one bass, and one voice."

Cola are signed to Fire Talk and have just released their debut single, "Blinding Curtain," that isn't too far from what Ought did, with a strong post-punk / Television vibe. Check out the video below.

Cola will make their live debut at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on November 16 with Foyer Red also on the bill. Tickets are on sale.