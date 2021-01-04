Our 25 favorite new songs (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Because we haven't updated our playlist since before the holidays, this playlist features music from the past couple weeks, including songs by Burial, Darkside, Comatose, Flee Lord ft Conway the Machine, Kissies, Bill Callahan and Bonnie Prince Billy, Amanda Shires, awakebutstillinbed, SZA, Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor, Nyck Caution, Slaughter Beach Dog, Lil Dirk ft. King Von, The Besnard Lakes, Iggy Pop, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
And not on Spotify, but Iggy Pop's "Dirty Little Virus":
Burial - Chemz
Darkside - Liberty Belle
Comatose - Spread
Dezzie & Headie One - Opp Diddy Bop
Shenseea - Upset
Flee Lord - All for the Goat (ft. Conway the Machine)
Kissies - Hey Boys
Splundr - Litter
KPG - One More Green Nightmare Pt. I
Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - I've Been the One
Amanda Shires - That's All (Genesis cover)
Skillibeng - High Times (ft. Dre Island)
Tape Girl - ...And You're Doing Nothing
Blair - Needle
awakebutstillinbed - leave
SZA - Good Days
Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor - let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out (ft. Kelly Moran and Moses Boyd)
Nyck Caution - December 24th
Slaughter Beach, Dog - Are You There
Lil Durk - Still Trappin (ft. King Von)
R.A.P. Ferreira - Yamships, Flaxseed
38 Spesh - Stash Box (ft. Benny the Butcher)
Eyelet - The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes
The Besnard Lakes - Feuds with Guns
Iggy Pop - Dirty Little Virus