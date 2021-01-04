Our 25 favorite new songs (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Because we haven't updated our playlist since before the holidays, this playlist features music from the past couple weeks, including songs by Burial, Darkside, Comatose, Flee Lord ft Conway the Machine, Kissies, Bill Callahan and Bonnie Prince Billy, Amanda Shires, awakebutstillinbed, SZA, Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor, Nyck Caution, Slaughter Beach Dog, Lil Dirk ft. King Von, The Besnard Lakes, Iggy Pop, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

And not on Spotify, but Iggy Pop's "Dirty Little Virus":



Burial - Chemz

Darkside - Liberty Belle

Comatose - Spread

Dezzie & Headie One - Opp Diddy Bop

Shenseea - Upset

Flee Lord - All for the Goat (ft. Conway the Machine)

Kissies - Hey Boys

Splundr - Litter

KPG - One More Green Nightmare Pt. I

Bill Callahan & Bonnie Prince Billy - I've Been the One

Amanda Shires - That's All (Genesis cover)

Skillibeng - High Times (ft. Dre Island)

Tape Girl - ...And You're Doing Nothing

Blair - Needle

awakebutstillinbed - leave

SZA - Good Days

Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor - let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out (ft. Kelly Moran and Moses Boyd)

Nyck Caution - December 24th

Slaughter Beach, Dog - Are You There

Lil Durk - Still Trappin (ft. King Von)

R.A.P. Ferreira - Yamships, Flaxseed

38 Spesh - Stash Box (ft. Benny the Butcher)

Eyelet - The Devil Shining Out Your Eyes

The Besnard Lakes - Feuds with Guns

Iggy Pop - Dirty Little Virus