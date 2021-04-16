Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Fiona Apple (covering Sharon Van Etten), Field Music, Foxing, The Armed, Maple Glider, Matt Berry, Tirzah, Quicksand, Cory Hanson, Lucy Dacus, MIKE, Daniel Avery, Goat Girl, JARV IS, Jose Gonzalez, Liz Phair, No Joy, Teenage Fanclub, Andra Day, Anderson .Paak, Origami Angel, Alfa Mist, ALLBLACK, Dave, Burial Waves, Conway the Machine, Naked Raygun, Fiddlehead, Greentea Peng, Anjimile (ft. Jay Som), Lambchop, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Fiona Apple - Love More (Sharon Van Etten cover)
Field Music - Do Me a Favor
Foxing - Go Down Together
The Armed - ULTRAPOP
Maple Glider - Swimming
Matt Berry - Summer Sun
Tirzah - Send Me
Quicksand - Inversion
Cory Hanson - Bird of Paradise
Lucy Dacus - Hot & Heavy
MIKE - Evil Eye
Daniel Avery - Endless Hours
John Andrews & The Yawns - River of Doubt
Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy (PVA Remix)
JARV IS... - Swanky Modes Dennis Bovell DubMix
José González - Visions
Liz Phair - Spanish Doors
No Joy - Kidder - From Heaven
Teenage Fanclub - In Our Dreams
Yoo Doo Right - Presto Presto, Bella's Dream
Amason - The Kluski Report
Andra Day - Phone Dies (prod. Anderson .Paak)
Jesse Royal - Rich Forever (ft. Vybz Kartel, prod. iotosh)
Origami Angel - Blanket Statement
Alfa Mist - Teki
ALLBLACK - Ego (ft. Drakeo the Ruler & Kenny Beats)
Dave - Titanium
Burial Waves - Light Heads
Conway the Machine - Scatter Brain (ft. J.I.D & Ludacris)
Downhaul - Standing Water
Naked Raygun - Living In The Good Times
Fiddlehead - Heart To Heart
Greentea Peng - Kali V2
Vientre - Rsgnd
Anjimile - In Your Eyes (Reflection) ft. Jay Som
Lambchop - Fuku