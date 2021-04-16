Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Fiona Apple (covering Sharon Van Etten), Field Music, Foxing, The Armed, Maple Glider, Matt Berry, Tirzah, Quicksand, Cory Hanson, Lucy Dacus, MIKE, Daniel Avery, Goat Girl, JARV IS, Jose Gonzalez, Liz Phair, No Joy, Teenage Fanclub, Andra Day, Anderson .Paak, Origami Angel, Alfa Mist, ALLBLACK, Dave, Burial Waves, Conway the Machine, Naked Raygun, Fiddlehead, Greentea Peng, Anjimile (ft. Jay Som), Lambchop, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Fiona Apple - Love More (Sharon Van Etten cover)

Field Music - Do Me a Favor

Foxing - Go Down Together

The Armed - ULTRAPOP

Maple Glider - Swimming

Matt Berry - Summer Sun

Tirzah - Send Me

Quicksand - Inversion

Cory Hanson - Bird of Paradise

Lucy Dacus - Hot & Heavy

MIKE - Evil Eye

Daniel Avery - Endless Hours

John Andrews & The Yawns - River of Doubt

Goat Girl - Sad Cowboy (PVA Remix)

JARV IS... - Swanky Modes Dennis Bovell DubMix

José González - Visions

Liz Phair - Spanish Doors

No Joy - Kidder - From Heaven

Teenage Fanclub - In Our Dreams

Yoo Doo Right - Presto Presto, Bella's Dream

Amason - The Kluski Report

Andra Day - Phone Dies (prod. Anderson .Paak)

Jesse Royal - Rich Forever (ft. Vybz Kartel, prod. iotosh)

Origami Angel - Blanket Statement

Alfa Mist - Teki

ALLBLACK - Ego (ft. Drakeo the Ruler & Kenny Beats)

Dave - Titanium

Burial Waves - Light Heads

Conway the Machine - Scatter Brain (ft. J.I.D & Ludacris)

Downhaul - Standing Water

Naked Raygun - Living In The Good Times

Fiddlehead - Heart To Heart

Greentea Peng - Kali V2

Vientre - Rsgnd

Anjimile - In Your Eyes (Reflection) ft. Jay Som

Lambchop - Fuku