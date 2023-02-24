Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Militarie Gun, Wednesday, Gorillaz (ft. Bad Bunny), U.S. Girls, Manchester Orchestra, audiobooks (ft. OneDa), Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Yaeji, Charmer, Angel Bat Dawid, Algiers, Maxo (ft. Liv.e), Channel Tres, Sideshow (ft. Valee), S.G. Goodman, Gal Pal, Lucinda Chua, Unloved, Everything But the Girl, The Church, shame, Gina Birch, Gruff Rhys, Shana Cleveland, Model/Actriz, Noble Rot, Sondre Lerche (Lindstrøm remix), The National, Foyer Red, Death Valley Girls, Miss Tiny, Cindy, RVG, En Attendant Ana, Nanna, Judiciary, and Pusha T (Cocaine Bear remix).

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/24/2023

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Death Wish

Militarie Gun - Do It Faster

Wednesday - Bath County

Gorillaz - Tormenta (ft. Bad Bunny)

US Girls - Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)

Manchester Orchestra - Capital Karma

audiobooks - Burnt Pictures (ft. OneDa)

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily - To Remain/To Return

Yaeji - Done (Let's Get It)

Charmer - Tulip Sniper

Angel Bat Dawid - RECORDARE-Recall the Joy

Algiers - A Good Man

Maxo - Both Handed (ft. Liv.e)

Channel Tres - Big Time

Sideshow - 2MM (ft. Valee)

S.G. Goodman - Take It Away

Gal Pal - Mirror

Lucinda Chua - An Ocean

Unloved - It's Hard to Hold You Close When the World Keeps Turning

Everything But the Girl - Caution to the Wind

The Church - I Think I Knew

shame - Different Person

Gina Birch - I Will Never Wear Stilettos

Gruff Rhys - Sunshine and Laughter Ever After

Shana Cleveland - Walking Through Morning Dew

Model/Actriz - Slate

Noble Rot - Casting No Light

Sondre Lerche - Avatars of Love (Lindstrøm Remix)

The National - New Order T-Shirt

Foyer Red - Plumbers Unite!

Death Valley Girls - Islands in the Sky

Miss Tiny - The Sound

Cindy - A Trumpet on the Hillside

RVG - Nothing Really Changes

En Attendant Ana - Wonder

Nanna - Crybaby

Judiciary - Knife in the Dirt

Pusha T - White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)