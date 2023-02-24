Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Militarie Gun, Wednesday, Gorillaz (ft. Bad Bunny), U.S. Girls, Manchester Orchestra, audiobooks (ft. OneDa), Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Yaeji, Charmer, Angel Bat Dawid, Algiers, Maxo (ft. Liv.e), Channel Tres, Sideshow (ft. Valee), S.G. Goodman, Gal Pal, Lucinda Chua, Unloved, Everything But the Girl, The Church, shame, Gina Birch, Gruff Rhys, Shana Cleveland, Model/Actriz, Noble Rot, Sondre Lerche (Lindstrøm remix), The National, Foyer Red, Death Valley Girls, Miss Tiny, Cindy, RVG, En Attendant Ana, Nanna, Judiciary, and Pusha T (Cocaine Bear remix).
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 2/24/2023
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Death Wish
Militarie Gun - Do It Faster
Wednesday - Bath County
Gorillaz - Tormenta (ft. Bad Bunny)
US Girls - Tux (Your Body Fills Me, Boo)
Manchester Orchestra - Capital Karma
audiobooks - Burnt Pictures (ft. OneDa)
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily - To Remain/To Return
Yaeji - Done (Let's Get It)
Charmer - Tulip Sniper
Angel Bat Dawid - RECORDARE-Recall the Joy
Algiers - A Good Man
Maxo - Both Handed (ft. Liv.e)
Channel Tres - Big Time
Sideshow - 2MM (ft. Valee)
S.G. Goodman - Take It Away
Gal Pal - Mirror
Lucinda Chua - An Ocean
Unloved - It's Hard to Hold You Close When the World Keeps Turning
Everything But the Girl - Caution to the Wind
The Church - I Think I Knew
shame - Different Person
Gina Birch - I Will Never Wear Stilettos
Gruff Rhys - Sunshine and Laughter Ever After
Shana Cleveland - Walking Through Morning Dew
Model/Actriz - Slate
Noble Rot - Casting No Light
Sondre Lerche - Avatars of Love (Lindstrøm Remix)
The National - New Order T-Shirt
Foyer Red - Plumbers Unite!
Death Valley Girls - Islands in the Sky
Miss Tiny - The Sound
Cindy - A Trumpet on the Hillside
RVG - Nothing Really Changes
En Attendant Ana - Wonder
Nanna - Crybaby
Judiciary - Knife in the Dirt
Pusha T - White Lines (Cocaine Bear Remix)