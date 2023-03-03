Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Lael Neale, boygenius, Constant Smiles, Halo Maud, Daughter, Youth Lagoon, Avalon Emerson, slowthai ft Fontaines DC, Maiya the Don, Kali Uchis ft Summer Walker, Dilly Dally, Scowl, Truth Cult, Svalbard, Yves Tumor, Larry June & The Alchemist, Party Dozen (Billy Woods Rework), Debby Friday, Mandy Indiana, Sparks, Steve Mason, Dry Cleaning (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix), Hot Chip X Brian Eno X Goddess, TEKE::TEKE, Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd (ft. Flee Lord & D-Styles), Y La Bamba, Don Letts ft Hollie Cook , Zulu, .gif from god, Majesties, Chain of Flowers, Ulrika Spacek, Shalom, Whitelands, Feeble Little Horse, Drayton Farley, Bonny Doon, Los Bitchos, FAIM, Webbed Wing, Shygirl (ft. Tinashe), Arlo Parks, Jacques Greene, Le Couleur, James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco), Warmduscher, and Mystic 100's

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/3/2023

Lael Neale - In Verona

boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Constant Smiles - I'm On Your Side

Halo Maud - Catch the Wave

Daughter - Swim Back

Youth Lagoon - Idaho Alien

Avalon Emerson - Hot Evening

slowthai - UGLY (ft. Fontaines DC)

Maiya the Don - Dusties

Kali Uchis - Deserve Me (ft. Summer Walker)

Dilly Dally - Colour of Joy

Scowl - Shot Down

Truth Cult - Naked in the End

Svalbard - Eternal Spirits

Yves Tumor - Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood

Larry June & The Alchemist - 89 Earthquake

Party Dozen - Earthly Times (Billy Woods Rework)

Debby Friday - Hot Love

Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears

Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte

Steve Mason - Upon My Soul

Dry Cleaning - Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)

Hot Chip X Brian Eno X Goddess - Line in the Sand

TEKE::TEKE - Garakuta

Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd - Sleep Paralysis (ft. Flee Lord & D-Styles)

Y La Bamba - Collapse

Don Letts ft Hollie Cook - No Fooling Me

Zulu - Music To Driveby

.gif from god - the cow's meow

Majesties - Across the Neverwhen

Chain of Flowers - Serving Purpose

Ulrika Spacek - No Design

Shalom - Lighter

Whitelands - Setting Sun

Feeble Little Horse - Tin Man

Drayton Farley - The Alabama Moon (ft. Waxahatchee)

Bonny Doon - Naturally

Los Bitchos - Tequila

FAIM - What I Want Back Is What I Was

Webbed Wing - Medication

Shygirl - Heaven (ft. Tinashe)

Arlo Parks - Impurities

Jacques Greene - Believe

Le Couleur - Sentiments nouveaux

James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco) - I Never Wanted Anything

Warmduscher - Love Strong

Mystic 100's - On A Micro Diet