Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Lael Neale, boygenius, Constant Smiles, Halo Maud, Daughter, Youth Lagoon, Avalon Emerson, slowthai ft Fontaines DC, Maiya the Don, Kali Uchis ft Summer Walker, Dilly Dally, Scowl, Truth Cult, Svalbard, Yves Tumor, Larry June & The Alchemist, Party Dozen (Billy Woods Rework), Debby Friday, Mandy Indiana, Sparks, Steve Mason, Dry Cleaning (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix), Hot Chip X Brian Eno X Goddess, TEKE::TEKE, Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd (ft. Flee Lord & D-Styles), Y La Bamba, Don Letts ft Hollie Cook , Zulu, .gif from god, Majesties, Chain of Flowers, Ulrika Spacek, Shalom, Whitelands, Feeble Little Horse, Drayton Farley, Bonny Doon, Los Bitchos, FAIM, Webbed Wing, Shygirl (ft. Tinashe), Arlo Parks, Jacques Greene, Le Couleur, James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco), Warmduscher, and Mystic 100's
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/3/2023
Lael Neale - In Verona
boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Constant Smiles - I'm On Your Side
Halo Maud - Catch the Wave
Daughter - Swim Back
Youth Lagoon - Idaho Alien
Avalon Emerson - Hot Evening
slowthai - UGLY (ft. Fontaines DC)
Maiya the Don - Dusties
Kali Uchis - Deserve Me (ft. Summer Walker)
Dilly Dally - Colour of Joy
Scowl - Shot Down
Truth Cult - Naked in the End
Svalbard - Eternal Spirits
Yves Tumor - Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood
Larry June & The Alchemist - 89 Earthquake
Party Dozen - Earthly Times (Billy Woods Rework)
Debby Friday - Hot Love
Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears
Sparks - The Girl is Crying in Her Latte
Steve Mason - Upon My Soul
Dry Cleaning - Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)
Hot Chip X Brian Eno X Goddess - Line in the Sand
TEKE::TEKE - Garakuta
Che Noir & Big Ghost Ltd - Sleep Paralysis (ft. Flee Lord & D-Styles)
Y La Bamba - Collapse
Don Letts ft Hollie Cook - No Fooling Me
Zulu - Music To Driveby
.gif from god - the cow's meow
Majesties - Across the Neverwhen
Chain of Flowers - Serving Purpose
Ulrika Spacek - No Design
Shalom - Lighter
Whitelands - Setting Sun
Feeble Little Horse - Tin Man
Drayton Farley - The Alabama Moon (ft. Waxahatchee)
Bonny Doon - Naturally
Los Bitchos - Tequila
FAIM - What I Want Back Is What I Was
Webbed Wing - Medication
Shygirl - Heaven (ft. Tinashe)
Arlo Parks - Impurities
Jacques Greene - Believe
Le Couleur - Sentiments nouveaux
James Ellis Ford (Simian Mobile Disco) - I Never Wanted Anything
Warmduscher - Love Strong
Mystic 100's - On A Micro Diet