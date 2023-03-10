Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Róisín Murphy / DJ Koze, Fever Ray, Baxter Dury, Sleaford Mods ft Perry Farrell, MSPAINT (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan), Protomartyr, Superviolet, Bartees Strange, Angel Olsen, Manchester Orchestra, Ratboys, Hatchie ft. Liam Benzvi, Christeen and the Queens, Alaska Reid, The Antlers, Ulrika Spacek, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (Robert Smith remix), Depeche Mode, Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler), Mike Dimes, Pynch, Bar Italia, Hot Mulligan, Guardian Singles, Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals), The New Pornographers, Snapped Ankles, FACS, Judiciary, Waste Man, Deary (Saint Etienne Remix), Shana Cleveland (La Luz), H. Hawkline, Moorish Idols, Panchiko, Nation of Language, Alan Braxe ft Annie, Miley Cyrus, Disintegration, and The Mary Onettes.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/10/2023

Róisín Murphy - CooCool (prod. DJ Koze)

Fever Ray - Even it Out

Baxter Dury - Aylesbury Boy

Sleaford Mods - So Trendy ft Perry Farrell

MSPAINT - Decapitated Reality (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan)

Protomartyr - Make Way

Superviolet - Overrater

Bartees Strange - Daily News

Angel Olsen - Nothing's Free

Manchester Orchestra - Lose You Again

Ratboys - Black Earth, WI

Hatchie - Rooftops ft. Liam Benzvi

Christeen and the Queens - To Be Honest

Alaska Reid - Back To This

The Antlers - I Was Not There

Ulrika Spacek - Lounge Angst

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Pretty Boy (Robert Smith remix)

Depeche Mode - My Cosmos is Mine

Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) - Yawning Abyss

Mike Dimes - Heavy Metal

Pynch - London

Bar Italia - Nurse!

Hot Mulligan - Shh! Golf is On

Guardian Singles - Chad and Stacey

Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals) - Dim Byd Mawr

The New Pornographers - Pontius Pilate's HOme Movies

Snapped Ankles - Planet You (Blurt Cover)

FACS - Slogan

Judiciary - Flesh

Waste Man - Luck Merchant

Deary - Fairground (Saint Etienne Meet Augustin Bousfield at the Top of Town Remix)

Shana Cleveland - Gold Tower

H. Hawkline - Athens at Night

Moorish Idols - Between These Ears

Panchiko - Failed at Math(s)

Nation of Language - Sole Obsession

Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back ft Annie

Miley Cyrus - Handstand

Disintegration - Make a Wish

The Mary Onettes - Easy Hands