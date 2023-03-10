Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Róisín Murphy / DJ Koze, Fever Ray, Baxter Dury, Sleaford Mods ft Perry Farrell, MSPAINT (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan), Protomartyr, Superviolet, Bartees Strange, Angel Olsen, Manchester Orchestra, Ratboys, Hatchie ft. Liam Benzvi, Christeen and the Queens, Alaska Reid, The Antlers, Ulrika Spacek, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (Robert Smith remix), Depeche Mode, Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler), Mike Dimes, Pynch, Bar Italia, Hot Mulligan, Guardian Singles, Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals), The New Pornographers, Snapped Ankles, FACS, Judiciary, Waste Man, Deary (Saint Etienne Remix), Shana Cleveland (La Luz), H. Hawkline, Moorish Idols, Panchiko, Nation of Language, Alan Braxe ft Annie, Miley Cyrus, Disintegration, and The Mary Onettes.
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/10/2023
Róisín Murphy - CooCool (prod. DJ Koze)
Fever Ray - Even it Out
Baxter Dury - Aylesbury Boy
Sleaford Mods - So Trendy ft Perry Farrell
MSPAINT - Decapitated Reality (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan)
Protomartyr - Make Way
Superviolet - Overrater
Bartees Strange - Daily News
Angel Olsen - Nothing's Free
Manchester Orchestra - Lose You Again
Ratboys - Black Earth, WI
Hatchie - Rooftops ft. Liam Benzvi
Christeen and the Queens - To Be Honest
Alaska Reid - Back To This
The Antlers - I Was Not There
Ulrika Spacek - Lounge Angst
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Pretty Boy (Robert Smith remix)
Depeche Mode - My Cosmos is Mine
Creep Show (John Grant & Wrangler) - Yawning Abyss
Mike Dimes - Heavy Metal
Pynch - London
Bar Italia - Nurse!
Hot Mulligan - Shh! Golf is On
Guardian Singles - Chad and Stacey
Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals) - Dim Byd Mawr
The New Pornographers - Pontius Pilate's HOme Movies
Snapped Ankles - Planet You (Blurt Cover)
FACS - Slogan
Judiciary - Flesh
Waste Man - Luck Merchant
Deary - Fairground (Saint Etienne Meet Augustin Bousfield at the Top of Town Remix)
Shana Cleveland - Gold Tower
H. Hawkline - Athens at Night
Moorish Idols - Between These Ears
Panchiko - Failed at Math(s)
Nation of Language - Sole Obsession
Alan Braxe - Never Coming Back ft Annie
Miley Cyrus - Handstand
Disintegration - Make a Wish
The Mary Onettes - Easy Hands