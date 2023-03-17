Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Feist, Death & Vanilla, Alison Goldfrapp, Yves Tumor, Amaarae, Isabella Lovestory, M83, Everything But the Girl, Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya, The Chemical Brothers, Fred again / Skrillex / Four Tet, Technology + Teamwork, Lana Del Rey, Chuck Strangers, Laveda, Initiate, Incendiary, Esther Rose ft. Hurray for the Riff Raff, Island of Love, Heart Attack Man, Pupil Slicer, HÆLOS, Deathcrash, Lambrini Girls, LA Priest, Django Django ft Yuuko, and Drugdealer.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/17/2023
Feist - Borrow Trouble
Death & Vanilla - Perpetuum Mobile
Alison Goldfrapp - So Hard So Hot
Yves Tumor - Lovely Sewer (ft. Kidä)
Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet
Isabella Lovestory - Latina
M83 - Fantasy
Everything But the Girl - Run a Red Light
Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya - NMP
The Chemical Brothers - No Reason
Fred again.., Skrillex, & Four Tet – Baby Again
Technology + Teamwork - You Saw Something in Me
Lana Del Rey - The Grants
Chuck Strangers - Venison (ft. Navy Blue)
Laveda - Troy Creeps
Initiate - The Surface
Incendiary - Bite the Hook
Esther Rose - Safe to Run (ft. Hurray for the Riff Raff)
Island of Love - Fed Rock
Heart Attack Man - Freak of Nature
Pupil Slicer - Blossom
HÆLOS - Hear Me
Deathcrash - Dead, Crashed
Lambrini Girls - White Van
LA Priest - It's You
Django Django - Don't Touch That Dial ft Yuuko
Drugdealer - Lip Service