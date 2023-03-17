Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Feist, Death & Vanilla, Alison Goldfrapp, Yves Tumor, Amaarae, Isabella Lovestory, M83, Everything But the Girl, Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya, The Chemical Brothers, Fred again / Skrillex / Four Tet, Technology + Teamwork, Lana Del Rey, Chuck Strangers, Laveda, Initiate, Incendiary, Esther Rose ft. Hurray for the Riff Raff, Island of Love, Heart Attack Man, Pupil Slicer, HÆLOS, Deathcrash, Lambrini Girls, LA Priest, Django Django ft Yuuko, and Drugdealer.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/17/2023

Feist - Borrow Trouble

Death & Vanilla - Perpetuum Mobile

Alison Goldfrapp - So Hard So Hot

Yves Tumor - Lovely Sewer (ft. Kidä)

Amaarae - Reckless & Sweet

Isabella Lovestory - Latina

M83 - Fantasy

Everything But the Girl - Run a Red Light

Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya - NMP

The Chemical Brothers - No Reason

Fred again.., Skrillex, & Four Tet – Baby Again

Technology + Teamwork - You Saw Something in Me

Lana Del Rey - The Grants

Chuck Strangers - Venison (ft. Navy Blue)

Laveda - Troy Creeps

Initiate - The Surface

Incendiary - Bite the Hook

Esther Rose - Safe to Run (ft. Hurray for the Riff Raff)

Island of Love - Fed Rock

Heart Attack Man - Freak of Nature

Pupil Slicer - Blossom

HÆLOS - Hear Me

Deathcrash - Dead, Crashed

Lambrini Girls - White Van

LA Priest - It's You

Django Django - Don't Touch That Dial ft Yuuko

Drugdealer - Lip Service