Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, Lana Del Rey (ft. Father John Misty), The National, Wednesday, Cory Hanson, Mega Bog, Westerman, Bully, Taking Meds, Caroline Rose, Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, Yaya Bey (ft. Exaktly), Moor Mother (ft. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer & Aquiles Navarro), redveil, Mike Dimes (ft. Dro Kenji), Larry June & The Alchemist (ft. Big Sean), Lucinda Chua (ft. yeule), Depeche Mode, The Reds Pinks & Purples, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, BC Camplight, Navy Blue, Lola Brooke (ft. Latto & Yung Miami), Never Ending Game, The HIRS Collective (ft. Jeremy Bolm & Jordan Dreyer), and Creeping Death (ft. Corpsegrinder).

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/24/2023

JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown - Steppa Pig

Lana Del Rey - Let the Light In (ft. Father John Misty)

The National - Eucalyptus

Wednesday - TV in the Gas Pump

Cory Hanson (Wand) - Twins

Mega Bog - Love Is (ft. Westerman)

Westerman - Take

Bully - Days Move Slow

Taking Meds - Memory Lane

Caroline Rose - Rebirth

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro - Beso

Yaya Bey - ascendent (mother fxcker) (ft. Exaktly)

Moor Mother - We Got the Jazz (ft. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, and Aquiles Navarro)

redveil - giftbag

Mike Dimes - Kiss N' Tell (ft. Dro Kenji)

Larry June & The Alchemist - Palisades, CA (ft. Big Sean)

Lucinda Chua - Something Other Than Years (ft. yeule)

Depeche Mode - Soul With Me

The Reds Pinks & Purples - Ghosts Again (Depeche Mode cover)

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Dead To The World

BC Camplight - She's Gone Cold

Navy Blue - The Medium

Lola Brooke - Don't Play With It (remix ft. Latto & Yung Miami)

Never Ending Game - Memories

The HIRS Collective - Neila Forever (ft. Jeremy Bolm & Jordan Dreyer)

Creeping Death - Intestinal Wrap (ft. Corpsegrinder)