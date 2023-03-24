Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown, Lana Del Rey (ft. Father John Misty), The National, Wednesday, Cory Hanson, Mega Bog, Westerman, Bully, Taking Meds, Caroline Rose, Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, Yaya Bey (ft. Exaktly), Moor Mother (ft. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer & Aquiles Navarro), redveil, Mike Dimes (ft. Dro Kenji), Larry June & The Alchemist (ft. Big Sean), Lucinda Chua (ft. yeule), Depeche Mode, The Reds Pinks & Purples, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, BC Camplight, Navy Blue, Lola Brooke (ft. Latto & Yung Miami), Never Ending Game, The HIRS Collective (ft. Jeremy Bolm & Jordan Dreyer), and Creeping Death (ft. Corpsegrinder).
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/24/2023
JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown - Steppa Pig
Lana Del Rey - Let the Light In (ft. Father John Misty)
The National - Eucalyptus
Wednesday - TV in the Gas Pump
Cory Hanson (Wand) - Twins
Mega Bog - Love Is (ft. Westerman)
Westerman - Take
Bully - Days Move Slow
Taking Meds - Memory Lane
Caroline Rose - Rebirth
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro - Beso
Yaya Bey - ascendent (mother fxcker) (ft. Exaktly)
Moor Mother - We Got the Jazz (ft. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, and Aquiles Navarro)
redveil - giftbag
Mike Dimes - Kiss N' Tell (ft. Dro Kenji)
Larry June & The Alchemist - Palisades, CA (ft. Big Sean)
Lucinda Chua - Something Other Than Years (ft. yeule)
Depeche Mode - Soul With Me
The Reds Pinks & Purples - Ghosts Again (Depeche Mode cover)
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Dead To The World
BC Camplight - She's Gone Cold
Navy Blue - The Medium
Lola Brooke - Don't Play With It (remix ft. Latto & Yung Miami)
Never Ending Game - Memories
The HIRS Collective - Neila Forever (ft. Jeremy Bolm & Jordan Dreyer)
Creeping Death - Intestinal Wrap (ft. Corpsegrinder)