Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Jess Williamson, Hand Habits, Boygenius, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Beths, Scowl, Bad Optix, Omnigone, Gel, Be Your Own Pet, Davido (ft. Skepta), NOIA, Katie Gately, Connie Constance (ft. Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods), Belief, Everything But the Girl (Four Tet remix), Leon Vynehall, Jessy Lanza, Marta (ft. Tricky), LIES, Niontay (ft. MIKE), Tyler the Creator (ft. Vince Staples), Zelooperz, MEMORIALS, Rahill (ft. Beck), Mystic 100's, Shangri-Lass, New Pornographers, Kassa Overall (ft. Nick Hakim & Theo Croker), B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu& Ahwlee, ft. Ladybug Mecca of Digable Planets), Larry June & The Alchemist (ft. Action Bronson), Juicy J (ft. Aleza, Slimeroni & K Carbon), Faintest Idea, Kommand, Lamp of Murmuur, Georgia Anne Muldrow (ft. Josef Leimberg), and London Brew.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/31/2023

