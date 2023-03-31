Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Jess Williamson, Hand Habits, Boygenius, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Beths, Scowl, Bad Optix, Omnigone, Gel, Be Your Own Pet, Davido (ft. Skepta), NOIA, Katie Gately, Connie Constance (ft. Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods), Belief, Everything But the Girl (Four Tet remix), Leon Vynehall, Jessy Lanza, Marta (ft. Tricky), LIES, Niontay (ft. MIKE), Tyler the Creator (ft. Vince Staples), Zelooperz, MEMORIALS, Rahill (ft. Beck), Mystic 100's, Shangri-Lass, New Pornographers, Kassa Overall (ft. Nick Hakim & Theo Croker), B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu& Ahwlee, ft. Ladybug Mecca of Digable Planets), Larry June & The Alchemist (ft. Action Bronson), Juicy J (ft. Aleza, Slimeroni & K Carbon), Faintest Idea, Kommand, Lamp of Murmuur, Georgia Anne Muldrow (ft. Josef Leimberg), and London Brew.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 3/31/2023
Jess Williamson - Hunter
Hand Habits - Something Wrong
Boygenius - Satanist
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Middle of the Morning
The Beths - Watching The Credits
Scowl - Psychic Dance Routine
Bad Optix - Raid
Omnigone - One More Minute
Gel - Fortified
Be Your Own Pet - Hand Grenade
Davido - U (JUJU) (ft. Skepta)
NOIA - Life Lived Through You
Katie Gately - Tame
Connie Constance - Kamikaze (ft. Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods)
Belief - Luther (Prefuse 723 Coldest Spring Remix)
Everything But the Girl - Nothing Left to Lose (Four Tet Remix)
Leon Vynehall - Rosebud
Jessy Lanza - Don't Leave Me Now
Marta - Swimming Away (ft. Tricky)
LIES - Broken
Niontay - WHEREDEYAT??? (ft. MIKE)
Tyler, the Creator - Stuntman (ft. Vince Staples)
Zelooperz - Bustin Jieber
MEMORIALS - Tramps!
Rahill - Fables (ft. Beck)
Mystic 100's - Message From Lonnie
Shangri-Lass - Parallel
New Pornographers - Pontius Pilate's Home Movies
Kassa Overall - Make My Way Back Home (ft. Nick Hakim & Theo Croker)
B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu & Ahwlee) - ChalkRoundIt (ft. Ladybug Mecca of Digable Planets)
Larry June & The Alchemist - Solid Plan (ft. Action Bronson)
Juicy J - No Rapper (ft. Aleza, Slimeroni & K Carbon)
Faintest Idea - Hoods Up Heads Down
Kommand - Final Virus
Lamp of Murmuur - Hymns of Death, Rays of Might
Georgia Anne Muldrow - Nuke's Blues (Sun Ra tribute, ft. Josef Leimberg)
London Brew - London Brew