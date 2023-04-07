Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by redveil (ft. JPEGMAFIA), Wednesday, Underworld, Godflesh, Avalon Emerson, Youth Lagoon, CHAI, Blondshell, Louise Post (Veruca Salt), Drain, Gumm, Spaced, Scowl, Buggin, Spinebreaker, Asake, Desire Marea, Yaeji (ft. Loraine James), bdrmm, Charlotte Cornfield, Baxter Dury, FACS, African Head Charge, Moreish Idols, Cindy, Silver Synthetic, Jim Bob, Mudhoney, Jana Horn, Cola, SQÜRL (ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg), Pip Blom, Pynch, This is the Kit, Dexys, Erlend Oye (Kings of Convenience), Esther Rose, and Anna St. Louis.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/7/2023

redveil - black enuff (ft. JPEGMAFIA)

Wednesday - Turkey Vultures

Underworld - And the Colour Red

Godflesh - Nero

Avalon Emerson - Karaoke Song

Youth Lagoon - Prizefighter

CHAI - We the Female

Blondshell - Salad

Louise Post (Veruca Salt) - Guilty

Drain - Good Good Things (Descendents Cover)

Gumm - Slogan Machine

Spaced - Boomerang

Scowl - Sold Out

Buggin - All Eyes On You

Spinebreaker - Spectral Forge

Asake - 2:30

Desire Marea - Mfula

Yaeji - 1 Thing To Smash (ft. Loraine James)

bdrmm - Be Careful

Charlotte Cornfield - Cut and Dry

Baxter Dury - Leon

FACS - Constellation

African Head Charge - Microdosing

Moreish Idols - Chum

Cindy - Earthly Belonging

Silver Synthetic - The Door

Jim Bob - Thanks for Reaching Out

Mudhoney - Little Dogs

Jana Horn - Days Go By

Cola - Keys Down if You Stay

SQÜRL - John Ashbery Takes A Walk (ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

Pip Blom - Tiger

Pynch - Tin Foil

This is the Kit - Inside Outside

Dexys - I'm Going to Get Free

Erlend Oye (Kings of Convenience) - Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Esther Rose - Spider

Anna St. Louis - Phone