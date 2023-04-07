Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by redveil (ft. JPEGMAFIA), Wednesday, Underworld, Godflesh, Avalon Emerson, Youth Lagoon, CHAI, Blondshell, Louise Post (Veruca Salt), Drain, Gumm, Spaced, Scowl, Buggin, Spinebreaker, Asake, Desire Marea, Yaeji (ft. Loraine James), bdrmm, Charlotte Cornfield, Baxter Dury, FACS, African Head Charge, Moreish Idols, Cindy, Silver Synthetic, Jim Bob, Mudhoney, Jana Horn, Cola, SQÜRL (ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg), Pip Blom, Pynch, This is the Kit, Dexys, Erlend Oye (Kings of Convenience), Esther Rose, and Anna St. Louis.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/7/2023
redveil - black enuff (ft. JPEGMAFIA)
Wednesday - Turkey Vultures
Underworld - And the Colour Red
Godflesh - Nero
Avalon Emerson - Karaoke Song
Youth Lagoon - Prizefighter
CHAI - We the Female
Blondshell - Salad
Louise Post (Veruca Salt) - Guilty
Drain - Good Good Things (Descendents Cover)
Gumm - Slogan Machine
Spaced - Boomerang
Scowl - Sold Out
Buggin - All Eyes On You
Spinebreaker - Spectral Forge
Asake - 2:30
Desire Marea - Mfula
Yaeji - 1 Thing To Smash (ft. Loraine James)
bdrmm - Be Careful
Charlotte Cornfield - Cut and Dry
Baxter Dury - Leon
FACS - Constellation
African Head Charge - Microdosing
Moreish Idols - Chum
Cindy - Earthly Belonging
Silver Synthetic - The Door
Jim Bob - Thanks for Reaching Out
Mudhoney - Little Dogs
Jana Horn - Days Go By
Cola - Keys Down if You Stay
SQÜRL - John Ashbery Takes A Walk (ft. Charlotte Gainsbourg)
Pip Blom - Tiger
Pynch - Tin Foil
This is the Kit - Inside Outside
Dexys - I'm Going to Get Free
Erlend Oye (Kings of Convenience) - Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Esther Rose - Spider
Anna St. Louis - Phone