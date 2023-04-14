Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by billy woods & Kenny Segal (ft. Sam Herring), King Krule, Dawn Richard, Jorja Smith, Speedy Ortiz, Pinkshift, Balance & Composure, Initiate, Snõõper, Pynch, Cindy, The National (ft. Phoebe Bridgers), Feist, Angel Olsen, Nation of Language, Girl Ray, Alison Goldfrapp, Jessie Ware, SZA (ft. Doja Cat), Shenseea, Mandy Indiana, Audiobooks, Gramme, Minor Conflict, The Orielles, DJ Rude One (ft. Pink Siifu), Saba & No I.D., BC Camplight, Bonny Doon, Nicole Yun (Eternal Summers), Flasher, and Rose City Band.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/14/2023
billy woods & Kenny Segal - FaceTime (ft. Sam Herring)
King Krule - Seaforth
Dawn Richard - Bubblegum
Jorja Smith - Try Me
Speedy Ortiz - Scabs
Pinkshift - To Me
Balance & Composure - Savior Mode
Initiate - Amend
Snõõper - Pod
Pynch - Disco Lights
Cindy - Et Surtout
The National - Your Mind is Not your Friend (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
Feist - Calling All The Gods
Angel Olsen - Holding On
Nation of Language - Weak in Your Light
Girl Ray - Hold Tight
Alison Goldfrapp - NeverStop
Jessie Ware - Begin Again
SZA - Kill Bill (Remix ft. Doja Cat)
Shenseea - Curious
Mandy, Indiana - Peach Fuzz
Audiobooks - Beekeeper
Gramme - 100 Records
Minor Conflict - White Ring Binder
The Orielles - Tableau 002
DJ Rude One - Look Around (ft. Pink Siifu)
Saba & No I.D. - Back In Office
BC Camplight - Kicking Up a Fuss
Bonny Doon - Let There Be Music
Nicole Yun (Eternal Summers) - Points AB
Flasher - Eastern Ave
Rose City Band - Mariposa