Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by billy woods & Kenny Segal (ft. Sam Herring), King Krule, Dawn Richard, Jorja Smith, Speedy Ortiz, Pinkshift, Balance & Composure, Initiate, Snõõper, Pynch, Cindy, The National (ft. Phoebe Bridgers), Feist, Angel Olsen, Nation of Language, Girl Ray, Alison Goldfrapp, Jessie Ware, SZA (ft. Doja Cat), Shenseea, Mandy Indiana, Audiobooks, Gramme, Minor Conflict, The Orielles, DJ Rude One (ft. Pink Siifu), Saba & No I.D., BC Camplight, Bonny Doon, Nicole Yun (Eternal Summers), Flasher, and Rose City Band.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/14/2023

billy woods & Kenny Segal - FaceTime (ft. Sam Herring)

King Krule - Seaforth

Dawn Richard - Bubblegum

Jorja Smith - Try Me

Speedy Ortiz - Scabs

Pinkshift - To Me

Balance & Composure - Savior Mode

Initiate - Amend

Snõõper - Pod

Pynch - Disco Lights

Cindy - Et Surtout

The National - Your Mind is Not your Friend (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

Feist - Calling All The Gods

Angel Olsen - Holding On

Nation of Language - Weak in Your Light

Girl Ray - Hold Tight

Alison Goldfrapp - NeverStop

Jessie Ware - Begin Again

SZA - Kill Bill (Remix ft. Doja Cat)

Shenseea - Curious

Mandy, Indiana - Peach Fuzz

Audiobooks - Beekeeper

Gramme - 100 Records

Minor Conflict - White Ring Binder

The Orielles - Tableau 002

DJ Rude One - Look Around (ft. Pink Siifu)

Saba & No I.D. - Back In Office

BC Camplight - Kicking Up a Fuss

Bonny Doon - Let There Be Music

Nicole Yun (Eternal Summers) - Points AB

Flasher - Eastern Ave

Rose City Band - Mariposa