Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

This week's playlist includes new music by superviolet, Militarie Gun, Foo Fighters, Family Dinner, Killer Mike (ft. El-P & thankugoodsir), Interpol (Makaya McCraven Interpolation), Everything But the Girl, Christine and The Queens, SBTRKT (ft. Sampha & George Riley), Hurray for the Riff Raff, Holiday Ghosts, Man on Man, Rancid, Big Blood, Moor Mother, Django Django ft Stealing Sheep, Das Koolies, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Cornershop X Pinky Ann Rihal, redveil, Alfa Mist, Arlo Parks, Sparks, Mega Bog, Jake Shears, La Femme, bar italia, Portrayal of Guilt, Rose City Band, Esther Rose, Bella White, Gabe 'Nandez, Island of Love, Better Lovers, Julie Christmas, Oxbow , ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, Predatory Void

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/21/2023

superviolet - Good Ghost

Militarie Gun - Very High

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Family Dinner - Revenge Dress

Killer Mike - Don't Let the Devil (ft. El-P & thankugoodsir)

Interpol - Big Shot City (Makaya McCraven Interpolation)

Everything But the Girl - No One Knows We're Dancing

Christine and The Queens - True Love (ft. 070 Shake)

SBTRKT - L.F.O. (ft. Sampha & George Riley)

Hurray for the Riff Raff - Resistance Rockers

Holiday Ghosts - Again and Again

Man on Man - Showgirls

Rancid - Tomorrow Never Comes

Big Blood - 1000 Times

Moor Mother - Stories (ft. Sovei)

Django Django ft Stealing Sheep - Dead Machine

Das Koolies - Biggest Mindfuck Yet ft Rhys Ifans

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies

Cornershop X Pinky Ann Rihal - Disco's Main Squeeze

redveil - stuck

Alfa Mist - Borderline

Arlo Parks - Blades

Sparks - Veronica Lake

Mega Bog - Cactus People

Jake Shears - I Used to Be In Love

La Femme - Aloha Baby

bar italia - punkt

Portrayal of Guilt - One Last Taste of Heaven

Rose City Band - Porch Boogie

Esther Rose - Stay

Bella White - Dishes

Gabe 'Nandez - Context (ft. YL)

Island of Love - I've Got the Secret

Better Lovers - 30 Under 13

Julie Christmas - Not Enough

Oxbow - 1000 Hours

ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - Lie Down In Roses Dear

Predatory Void - Funerary Vision