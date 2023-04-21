Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by superviolet, Militarie Gun, Foo Fighters, Family Dinner, Killer Mike (ft. El-P & thankugoodsir), Interpol (Makaya McCraven Interpolation), Everything But the Girl, Christine and The Queens, SBTRKT (ft. Sampha & George Riley), Hurray for the Riff Raff, Holiday Ghosts, Man on Man, Rancid, Big Blood, Moor Mother, Django Django ft Stealing Sheep, Das Koolies, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Cornershop X Pinky Ann Rihal, redveil, Alfa Mist, Arlo Parks, Sparks, Mega Bog, Jake Shears, La Femme, bar italia, Portrayal of Guilt, Rose City Band, Esther Rose, Bella White, Gabe 'Nandez, Island of Love, Better Lovers, Julie Christmas, Oxbow , ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT, Predatory Void
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/21/2023
superviolet - Good Ghost
Militarie Gun - Very High
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Family Dinner - Revenge Dress
Killer Mike - Don't Let the Devil (ft. El-P & thankugoodsir)
Interpol - Big Shot City (Makaya McCraven Interpolation)
Everything But the Girl - No One Knows We're Dancing
Christine and The Queens - True Love (ft. 070 Shake)
SBTRKT - L.F.O. (ft. Sampha & George Riley)
Hurray for the Riff Raff - Resistance Rockers
Holiday Ghosts - Again and Again
Man on Man - Showgirls
Rancid - Tomorrow Never Comes
Big Blood - 1000 Times
Moor Mother - Stories (ft. Sovei)
Django Django ft Stealing Sheep - Dead Machine
Das Koolies - Biggest Mindfuck Yet ft Rhys Ifans
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies
Cornershop X Pinky Ann Rihal - Disco's Main Squeeze
redveil - stuck
Alfa Mist - Borderline
Arlo Parks - Blades
Sparks - Veronica Lake
Mega Bog - Cactus People
Jake Shears - I Used to Be In Love
La Femme - Aloha Baby
bar italia - punkt
Portrayal of Guilt - One Last Taste of Heaven
Rose City Band - Porch Boogie
Esther Rose - Stay
Bella White - Dishes
Gabe 'Nandez - Context (ft. YL)
Island of Love - I've Got the Secret
Better Lovers - 30 Under 13
Julie Christmas - Not Enough
Oxbow - 1000 Hours
ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT - Lie Down In Roses Dear
Predatory Void - Funerary Vision