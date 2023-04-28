Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by PJ Harvey, Julie Byrne, The Clientele, Jessie Ware, Four Tet, Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC), Gia Margaret, Rico Nasty (prod. 100 gecs), Conway the Machine, Kari Faux, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings & Willie Nelson, Loma Prieta, Home is Where, Mil-Spec, The Chemical Brothers, The Blessed Madonna, Daisies, Garbage, Palehound, Long Beard ft. Ryan Galloway, Beach House, DEBBY FRIDAY (Boy Harsher Remix), Girl and Girl, RVG, The Blue Aeroplanes, Brandt Brauer Frick, Gentleman's Dub Club & Hollie Cook, Lorelle Meets the Obsolete, Protomartyr, Kevin Morby, and Y La Bamba.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/21/2023

PJ Harvey - A Child's Question, August

Julie Byrne - Summer Glass

The Clientele - Blue Over Blue

Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now

Four Tet - Three Drums

Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) - The Score

Gia Margaret - Hinoki Wood

Rico Nasty - Turn It Up (prod. 100 gecs)

Conway the Machine - ft Jae Skeese - The Chosen

Kari Faux - Make A Wish

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

Billy Strings & Willie Nelson - California Sober

Loma Prieta - Glare

Home is Where - yes! yes! a thousand times yes!

Mil-Spec - The Days Don't End

The Chemical Brothers - All of a Sudden

The Blessed Madonna - Fuck What You Heard ft Todd Edwards

Daisies - Blue Cowboy

Garbage - Cities in Dust (Siouxsie & The Banshees cover)

Palehound - The Clutch

Long Beard - Posters (ft. Ryan Galloway)

Beach House - Black Magic

DEBBY FRIDAY - Hot Love (Boy Harsher Remix)

Girl and Girl - All I See

RVG - Midnight Sun

The Blue Aeroplanes - Building an Ark for the Anthropocene

Brandt Brauer Frick - In Your Head Now ft Azekel

Gentleman's Dub Club - Play My Games ft Hollie Cook

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Dínamo

Protomartyr - Elimination Dances

Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph II

Y La Bamba - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry