Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by PJ Harvey, Julie Byrne, The Clientele, Jessie Ware, Four Tet, Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC), Gia Margaret, Rico Nasty (prod. 100 gecs), Conway the Machine, Kari Faux, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings & Willie Nelson, Loma Prieta, Home is Where, Mil-Spec, The Chemical Brothers, The Blessed Madonna, Daisies, Garbage, Palehound, Long Beard ft. Ryan Galloway, Beach House, DEBBY FRIDAY (Boy Harsher Remix), Girl and Girl, RVG, The Blue Aeroplanes, Brandt Brauer Frick, Gentleman's Dub Club & Hollie Cook, Lorelle Meets the Obsolete, Protomartyr, Kevin Morby, and Y La Bamba.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 4/21/2023
PJ Harvey - A Child's Question, August
Julie Byrne - Summer Glass
The Clientele - Blue Over Blue
Jessie Ware - Freak Me Now
Four Tet - Three Drums
Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) - The Score
Gia Margaret - Hinoki Wood
Rico Nasty - Turn It Up (prod. 100 gecs)
Conway the Machine - ft Jae Skeese - The Chosen
Kari Faux - Make A Wish
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
Billy Strings & Willie Nelson - California Sober
Loma Prieta - Glare
Home is Where - yes! yes! a thousand times yes!
Mil-Spec - The Days Don't End
The Chemical Brothers - All of a Sudden
The Blessed Madonna - Fuck What You Heard ft Todd Edwards
Daisies - Blue Cowboy
Garbage - Cities in Dust (Siouxsie & The Banshees cover)
Palehound - The Clutch
Long Beard - Posters (ft. Ryan Galloway)
Beach House - Black Magic
DEBBY FRIDAY - Hot Love (Boy Harsher Remix)
Girl and Girl - All I See
RVG - Midnight Sun
The Blue Aeroplanes - Building an Ark for the Anthropocene
Brandt Brauer Frick - In Your Head Now ft Azekel
Gentleman's Dub Club - Play My Games ft Hollie Cook
Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - Dínamo
Protomartyr - Elimination Dances
Kevin Morby - This is a Photograph II
Y La Bamba - I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry