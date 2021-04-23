Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Little Simz, Kool Keith, Sons of Kemet, We Are The Union, The Alchemist (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue), Remember Sports, Sour Widows, Topaz Jones, The Chemical Brothers, John Grant, Bertrand Burgalat, Andrew Hung, Iceage, Juliana Hatfield, Tashaki Miyaki, Field Music, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Cordae (ft. Q-Tip), YG & Mozzy, Wristmeetrazor, Drug Church, Bachelor, Kero Kero Bonito, Pronoun, Jeff Rosenstock, The HIRS Collective, Wolf Alice, A Place to Bury Strangers, Gruff Rhys, UV-TV, Pictureplane, The Scientists, Rosie Tucker, Jorja Smith, and more

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Little Simz - Introvert

Kool Keith - Extravagance

Fightmilk - Hey Annabelle!

Sons of Kemet - To Never Forget The Source

We Are The Union - Morbid Obsessions

The Alchemist - Nobles (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue)

Remember Sports - Sentimentality

Sour Widows - Look The Other Way

Topaz Jones - Mirror

Alfa Mist - Mind the Gap (ft. Lex Amor)

BIG | BRAVE - Vital

The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear

John Grant - Rhetorical Figure

Bertrand Burgalat - L'homme Idéal (Yuksek Edit)

Andrew Hung - Promises

Iceage - Gold City

Juliana Hatfield - Gorgon

Tashaki Miyaki - I Feel Fine

Field Music - In This City

Tangled Shoelaces - Oceans Away

EXEK - Several Souvenirs

Carol - Comfort Me

Georgia Anne Muldrow - Unforgettable

Cordae - More Life (ft. Q-Tip)

YG & Mozzy - Bompton To Oak Park

AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue - Incursio Fur

Vatican - Fractured God

Wristmeetrazor - Anemic (The Same Six Words)

Drug Church - Tawny

Bachelor - Sick of Spiraling

Kero Kero Bonito - 21/04/20

Pronoun - I Wanna Die But I Can't (Cuz I Gotta Keep Living)

Jeff Rosenstock - S K A D R E A M

Midwife - Christina's World (ft. Have A Nice Life's Dan Barrett)

Yautja - The Spectacle

The HIRS Collective - Love

Kaonashi - An Evening of Moving Pictures with Scooter Corkle

Wolf Alice - Smile

A Place to Bury Strangers - End of the Night

Gruff Rhys - Can't Carry On

UV-TV - Back to Nowhere

Pictureplane - Avalanche

The Scientists - Outsider

Rosie Tucker - Barbara Ann

Fresh - My Redemption Arc

Homeschool - Smartest Man (ft. Arlissa) (Bartees Strange remix)

Jorja Smith - Gone