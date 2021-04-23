Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Little Simz, Kool Keith, Sons of Kemet, We Are The Union, The Alchemist (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue), Remember Sports, Sour Widows, Topaz Jones, The Chemical Brothers, John Grant, Bertrand Burgalat, Andrew Hung, Iceage, Juliana Hatfield, Tashaki Miyaki, Field Music, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Cordae (ft. Q-Tip), YG & Mozzy, Wristmeetrazor, Drug Church, Bachelor, Kero Kero Bonito, Pronoun, Jeff Rosenstock, The HIRS Collective, Wolf Alice, A Place to Bury Strangers, Gruff Rhys, UV-TV, Pictureplane, The Scientists, Rosie Tucker, Jorja Smith, and more
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Little Simz - Introvert
Kool Keith - Extravagance
Fightmilk - Hey Annabelle!
Sons of Kemet - To Never Forget The Source
We Are The Union - Morbid Obsessions
The Alchemist - Nobles (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & Navy Blue)
Remember Sports - Sentimentality
Sour Widows - Look The Other Way
Topaz Jones - Mirror
Alfa Mist - Mind the Gap (ft. Lex Amor)
BIG | BRAVE - Vital
The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
John Grant - Rhetorical Figure
Bertrand Burgalat - L'homme Idéal (Yuksek Edit)
Andrew Hung - Promises
Iceage - Gold City
Juliana Hatfield - Gorgon
Tashaki Miyaki - I Feel Fine
Field Music - In This City
Tangled Shoelaces - Oceans Away
EXEK - Several Souvenirs
Carol - Comfort Me
Georgia Anne Muldrow - Unforgettable
Cordae - More Life (ft. Q-Tip)
YG & Mozzy - Bompton To Oak Park
AKAI SOLO & Navy Blue - Incursio Fur
Vatican - Fractured God
Wristmeetrazor - Anemic (The Same Six Words)
Drug Church - Tawny
Bachelor - Sick of Spiraling
Kero Kero Bonito - 21/04/20
Pronoun - I Wanna Die But I Can't (Cuz I Gotta Keep Living)
Jeff Rosenstock - S K A D R E A M
Midwife - Christina's World (ft. Have A Nice Life's Dan Barrett)
Yautja - The Spectacle
The HIRS Collective - Love
Kaonashi - An Evening of Moving Pictures with Scooter Corkle
Wolf Alice - Smile
A Place to Bury Strangers - End of the Night
Gruff Rhys - Can't Carry On
UV-TV - Back to Nowhere
Pictureplane - Avalanche
The Scientists - Outsider
Rosie Tucker - Barbara Ann
Fresh - My Redemption Arc
Homeschool - Smartest Man (ft. Arlissa) (Bartees Strange remix)
Jorja Smith - Gone