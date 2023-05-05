Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Sweeping Promises, Angel Du$t, Fred again.. & Brian Eno, billy woods & Kenny Segal (ft. Danny Brown), Panchiko, Turnpike Troubadours, claire rousay & Helena Deland, Clearbody, kwes. (ft. Sampha & Tirzah), Hemlocke Springs, Drain, Death Goals, Conway the Machine (ft. Westside Gunn), SBTRKT (ft. Little Dragon), IDK (ft. Benny the Butcher), The Bollweevils, Grian Chatten, Baxter Dury, Bush Tetras, Modern Cosmology, Modern Woman, Acid Klaus (ft. Philly Piper), Hot Face, Lifeguard, The Hives, SQÜRL (ft. Anika), Flasher, Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Boy Harsher remix), Boris & Uniform, Jam City (ft. Empress Of), Amaarae, Jeromes Dream, and Spinebreaker

Sweeping Promises - Eraser

Angel Du$t - Very Aggressive

Fred again.. and Brian Eno - Secret

billy woods & Kenny Segal - Year Zero (ft. Danny Brown)

Panchiko - Gwen Everest

Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun

claire rousay & Helena Deland - Deceiver

Clearbody - New Essence

kwes. - Open Up (ft. Sampha & Tirzah)

Hemlocke Springs - sever the blight

Drain - Living Proof

Death Goals - Genderless Clones of Gameshow Hosts

Conway the Machine - Brucifix (ft. Westside Gunn)

SBTRKT - I See A Stair (ft. Little Dragon)

IDK - Up the Score (ft. Benny the Butcher)

The Bollweevils - Honesty

Grian Chatten (Fontaines D.C.) - Fairlies

Baxter Dury - Celebrate Me

Bush Tetras - Things I Put Together

Modern Cosmology - What Will You Grow Now?

Modern Woman - Achtung

Acid Klaus - You're a Freak (ft. Philly Piper)

Hot Face - Dura Dura

Lifeguard - 17-18 Lovesong

The Hives - Bogus Operandi

SQÜRL - She Don't Wanna Talk About It (ft. Anika)

Flasher - Hands On

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf (Boy Harsher remix)

Boris & Uniform - You Are the Beginning

Jam City - Wild N Sweet (ft. Empress Of)

Amaarae - Co-Star

Jeromes Dream - The Last Water Pearl

Spinebreaker - Crimson Mask