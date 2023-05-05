Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Sweeping Promises, Angel Du$t, Fred again.. & Brian Eno, billy woods & Kenny Segal (ft. Danny Brown), Panchiko, Turnpike Troubadours, claire rousay & Helena Deland, Clearbody, kwes. (ft. Sampha & Tirzah), Hemlocke Springs, Drain, Death Goals, Conway the Machine (ft. Westside Gunn), SBTRKT (ft. Little Dragon), IDK (ft. Benny the Butcher), The Bollweevils, Grian Chatten, Baxter Dury, Bush Tetras, Modern Cosmology, Modern Woman, Acid Klaus (ft. Philly Piper), Hot Face, Lifeguard, The Hives, SQÜRL (ft. Anika), Flasher, Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Boy Harsher remix), Boris & Uniform, Jam City (ft. Empress Of), Amaarae, Jeromes Dream, and Spinebreaker
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Sweeping Promises - Eraser
Angel Du$t - Very Aggressive
Fred again.. and Brian Eno - Secret
billy woods & Kenny Segal - Year Zero (ft. Danny Brown)
Panchiko - Gwen Everest
Turnpike Troubadours - Mean Old Sun
claire rousay & Helena Deland - Deceiver
Clearbody - New Essence
kwes. - Open Up (ft. Sampha & Tirzah)
Hemlocke Springs - sever the blight
Drain - Living Proof
Death Goals - Genderless Clones of Gameshow Hosts
Conway the Machine - Brucifix (ft. Westside Gunn)
SBTRKT - I See A Stair (ft. Little Dragon)
IDK - Up the Score (ft. Benny the Butcher)
The Bollweevils - Honesty
Grian Chatten (Fontaines D.C.) - Fairlies
Baxter Dury - Celebrate Me
Bush Tetras - Things I Put Together
Modern Cosmology - What Will You Grow Now?
Modern Woman - Achtung
Acid Klaus - You're a Freak (ft. Philly Piper)
Hot Face - Dura Dura
Lifeguard - 17-18 Lovesong
The Hives - Bogus Operandi
SQÜRL - She Don't Wanna Talk About It (ft. Anika)
Flasher - Hands On
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Wolf (Boy Harsher remix)
Boris & Uniform - You Are the Beginning
Jam City - Wild N Sweet (ft. Empress Of)
Amaarae - Co-Star
Jeromes Dream - The Last Water Pearl
Spinebreaker - Crimson Mask