Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover

Youth Lagoon - The Sling

Jorja Smith - Little Things

Record Setter - Outdated Wallpaper

Overmono - Feelings Plain

Hot Mulligan - This Song Is Called It's Called What It's Called

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

Killer Mike - Motherless

Jessy Lanza - Midnight Ontario

Gouge Away - Idealized

Decisive Pink - Dopamine

Water From Your Eyes - 14

Miya Folick - Cockroach

Juan Wauters - Nube Negra (ft. Y La Bamba)

This is the Kit - More Change

Lloyd Cole - Warm by the Fire

Sparks - Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Alison Goldfrapp - Fever (This is the Real Thing)

BC Camplight - It Never Rains in Manchester

MEMORIALS - Take the Toys From the Boys

Daisies - Blue Cowboy

Animal Collective - Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Margo Cilker - Lowland Trail

Monaleo - Ass Kickin'

Rob Moose & Phoebe Bridgers - Wasted

Madison McFerrin - Run (ft. Bobby McFerrin)

The Acacia Strain - Bog Walker