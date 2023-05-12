Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Janelle Monae, Youth Lagoon, Jorja Smith, Record Setter, Overmono, Hot Mulligan, Queens of the Stone Age, Killer Mike, Jessy Lanza, Gouge Away, Decisive Pink, Water From Your Eyes, Miya Folick, Juan Wauters (ft. Y La Bamba), This is the Kit, Lloyd Cole, Sparks, Alison Goldfrapp, BC Camplight, MEMORIALS, Daisies, Animal Collective, Margo Cilker, Monaleo, Rob Moose & Phoebe Bridgers, Madison McFerrin (ft. Bobby McFerrin), and The Acacia Strain
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover
Youth Lagoon - The Sling
Jorja Smith - Little Things
Record Setter - Outdated Wallpaper
Overmono - Feelings Plain
Hot Mulligan - This Song Is Called It's Called What It's Called
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
Killer Mike - Motherless
Jessy Lanza - Midnight Ontario
Gouge Away - Idealized
Decisive Pink - Dopamine
Water From Your Eyes - 14
Miya Folick - Cockroach
Juan Wauters - Nube Negra (ft. Y La Bamba)
This is the Kit - More Change
Lloyd Cole - Warm by the Fire
Sparks - Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is
Alison Goldfrapp - Fever (This is the Real Thing)
BC Camplight - It Never Rains in Manchester
MEMORIALS - Take the Toys From the Boys
Daisies - Blue Cowboy
Animal Collective - Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Margo Cilker - Lowland Trail
Monaleo - Ass Kickin'
Rob Moose & Phoebe Bridgers - Wasted
Madison McFerrin - Run (ft. Bobby McFerrin)
The Acacia Strain - Bog Walker