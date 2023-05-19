Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Blur, Róisín Murphy, Genesis Owusu, Girl Ray, Julie Byrne, Bad Bunny, Morgan Wade, Lord Huron, Kaytraminé (ft. Freddie Gibbs), Mandy Indiana, Gumm, bar italia, Bully, Koyo, Origami Angel, The Chisel, Bent Knee, Hannah Jadagu, Lande Hekt, Cornelius, Activity, Melenas, Spoon, MAN ON MAN, deary, Interpol (Jeff Parker interpolation), Daniel Avery (ft. GEORGIA), Snõõper, bdrmm, Kieran Hebden & William Tyler, Holy Wave, Mega Bog, Kyle Nix & the 38's, Outer Heaven, Lido Pimienta, Kitba, Melody English, Maple Glider, Shapednoise (ft. Armand Hammer), The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Chris Farren, The Japanese House (ft. Matty Healy), and Frozen Soul

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

Blur - The Narcissist

Róisín Murphy - The Universe

Genesis Owusu - Leaving the Light

Girl Ray - Up

Julie Byrne - The Greater Wings

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Morgan Wade - Psychopath

Lord Huron - Ace Up My Sleeve

Kaytraminé - letstalkaboutit (ft. Freddie Gibbs)

Mandy, Indiana - The Driving Rain (18)

Gumm - Give You Back Your Youth

bar italia - changer

Bully - Change Your Mind

Koyo - You're On the List (Minus One)

Origami Angel - My PG County Summer

The Chisel - Cry Your Eyes Out

Bent Knee - Lawnmower

Hannah Jadagu - Lose

Lande Hekt - Pottery Class

Cornelius - Sparks

Activity - Careful Let's Sleepwalk

Melenas - Bang

Spoon - Sugar Babies

MAN ON MAN - Take it from Me

deary - Beauty in all Blue Satin

Interpol - Passenger (Jeff Parker Interpolation)

Daniel Avery - Going So Low (ft. GEORGIA)

Snõõper - Fitness

bdrmm - Pulling Stitches

Kieran Hebden (Fout Tet) & William Tyler - Darkness, Darkness

Holy Wave - Happier

Mega Bog - Don't Doom Me, Now

Kyle Nix & the 38's - Play Nice

Outer Heaven - Rotting Stone/D.M.T.

Lido Pimienta - EIN SOF, Infinito

Kitba - My Words Don't Work

Melody English - Parasite

Maple Glider - Don't Kiss Me

Shapednoise - Family (ft. Armand Hammer)

The Wonder Years - GODDAMNITALL

Spanish Love Songs - Haunted

Chris Farren - Cosmic Leash

The Japanese House - Sunshine Baby (ft. Matty Healy)

Frozen Soul - Death and Glory