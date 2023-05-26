Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Jeff Rosenstock, Kassa Overall (ft. Danny Brown & Wiki), Clark (ft. Thom Yorke), Jess Williamson, Teenage Fanclub, Guided by Voices, Allegra Krieger, Home is Where, Marc Riobt's Ceramic Dog, Sparks, Arlo Parks, Beyoncé (ft. Kendrick Lamar), Heart Attack Man, Horrendous, Militarie Gun, Mizmor, Seal Lemon, Buck Meek, Kevin Morby, Kari Faux (ft. Gangsta Boo), Jam City (ft. Clara La San & Aidan), 7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern (ft. Conway the Machine), Yng Lvcas (ft. Justin Quiles), Nicki Nicole (ft. Young Miko), J Hus, Terrace Martin, Adekunle Gold, Ichiko Aoba, Lindstrøm, The Coral, Cory Hanson, Stephen Steinbrink, Juliana Hatfield, Water From Your Eyes, Gia Margaret, and King Hannah.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 5/26/2023

Jeff Rosenstock - Liked U Better

Kassa Overall - Clock Ticking (ft. Danny Brown & Wiki)

Clark - Medicine (ft. Thom Yorke)

Jess Williamson - Time Ain't Accidental

Teenage Fanclub - Foreign Land

Guided by Voices - Seedling

Allegra Krieger - Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still

Home is Where - floral organs

Marc Riobt's Ceramic Dog - Connection

Sparks - We Go Dancing

Arlo Parks - Devotion

Beyoncé - America Has A Problem (Remix ft. Kendrick Lamar)

Heart Attack Man - C4

Horrendous - Ontological Mysterium

Militarie Gun - Will Logic

Mizmor - No Place To Arrive

Seal Lemon - Cellar

Buck Meek - Haunted Mountain

Kevin Morby - Triumph

kari Faux - White Caprice (ft. Gangsta Boo)

Jam City - Touch Me (ft. Clara La San & Aidan)

7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern - Brainstorming (ft. Conway the Machine)

Yng Lvcas - Wazap (ft. Justin Quiles)

Nicki Nicole - 8 AM (ft. Young Miko)

J Hus - It's Crazy

Terrace Martin - Snooze (SZA cover)

Adekunle Gold - Do You Mind?

Ichiko Aoba - Space Orphans

Lindstrøm - Syree

The Coral - Wild Bird

Cory Hanson - Ghost Ship

Stephen Steinbrink - Opalescent Ribbon

Juliana Hatfield - Don't Bring Me Down

Water From Your Eyes - Buy My Product

Gia Margaret - City Song

King Hannah - Like a Prayer