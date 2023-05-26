Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Jeff Rosenstock, Kassa Overall (ft. Danny Brown & Wiki), Clark (ft. Thom Yorke), Jess Williamson, Teenage Fanclub, Guided by Voices, Allegra Krieger, Home is Where, Marc Riobt's Ceramic Dog, Sparks, Arlo Parks, Beyoncé (ft. Kendrick Lamar), Heart Attack Man, Horrendous, Militarie Gun, Mizmor, Seal Lemon, Buck Meek, Kevin Morby, Kari Faux (ft. Gangsta Boo), Jam City (ft. Clara La San & Aidan), 7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern (ft. Conway the Machine), Yng Lvcas (ft. Justin Quiles), Nicki Nicole (ft. Young Miko), J Hus, Terrace Martin, Adekunle Gold, Ichiko Aoba, Lindstrøm, The Coral, Cory Hanson, Stephen Steinbrink, Juliana Hatfield, Water From Your Eyes, Gia Margaret, and King Hannah.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 5/26/2023
Jeff Rosenstock - Liked U Better
Kassa Overall - Clock Ticking (ft. Danny Brown & Wiki)
Clark - Medicine (ft. Thom Yorke)
Jess Williamson - Time Ain't Accidental
Teenage Fanclub - Foreign Land
Guided by Voices - Seedling
Allegra Krieger - Nothing In This World Ever Stays Still
Home is Where - floral organs
Marc Riobt's Ceramic Dog - Connection
Sparks - We Go Dancing
Arlo Parks - Devotion
Beyoncé - America Has A Problem (Remix ft. Kendrick Lamar)
Heart Attack Man - C4
Horrendous - Ontological Mysterium
Militarie Gun - Will Logic
Mizmor - No Place To Arrive
Seal Lemon - Cellar
Buck Meek - Haunted Mountain
Kevin Morby - Triumph
kari Faux - White Caprice (ft. Gangsta Boo)
Jam City - Touch Me (ft. Clara La San & Aidan)
7xvethegenius & DJ Green Lantern - Brainstorming (ft. Conway the Machine)
Yng Lvcas - Wazap (ft. Justin Quiles)
Nicki Nicole - 8 AM (ft. Young Miko)
J Hus - It's Crazy
Terrace Martin - Snooze (SZA cover)
Adekunle Gold - Do You Mind?
Ichiko Aoba - Space Orphans
Lindstrøm - Syree
The Coral - Wild Bird
Cory Hanson - Ghost Ship
Stephen Steinbrink - Opalescent Ribbon
Juliana Hatfield - Don't Bring Me Down
Water From Your Eyes - Buy My Product
Gia Margaret - City Song
King Hannah - Like a Prayer