Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Code Orange, Blonde Redhead, Palehound, Pip Blom (ft Alex Kapranos), Rob Grant & Lana Del Rey, Silvana Estrada, Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Protomartyr, Baxter Dury, Jake Shears & Kylie Minogue, Grian Chatten, Fontaines DC, Anna St. Louis, Noel Gallagher, African Head Charge, Be Your Own Pet, Weird Nightmare, Cut Worms, Patio, Tapir, RVG, Latto (ft. Cardi B), Burna Boy, Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado, Bandmanrill / Mcvertt / Sha Ek, Young Miko (ft. Jowell y Randy), Boneflower, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, LSDXOXO, Saba & No I.D., Peso Pluma & Bizarrap, Code Orange, Speedy Ortiz, Godflesh, Pupil Slicer, Buggin, and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (ft. Zola Jesus).
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/2/2023
Code Orange - Grooming My Replacement
Blonde Redhead - Snowman
Palehound - My Evil
Latto - Put It On Da Floor Again (ft. Cardi B)
Burna Boy - Sittin' On Top of the World
Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter
Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado - Eat Your Man
Bandmanrill, Mcvertt & Sha Ek - Pistons
Young Miko - ID (ft. Jowell y Randy)
Boneflower - Pyrrhic Victories
LSDXOXO - Double Tap
Saba & No I.D. - hue_man nature
Peso Pluma & Bizarrap - BZRP Music Sessions #55
Speedy Ortiz - You S02
Pupil Slicer - Creating the Devil In Our Image
Buggin - Youth
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal - Mystery I'm Tied To You (ft. Zola Jesus)
Pip Blom - Is This Love? ft Alex Kapranos
Rob Grant - Lost at Sea (ft. Lana Del Rey)
Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Desastre
Colter Wall - Corralling the Blues
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Save The World
Protomartyr - Fun in Hi Skool
Baxter Dury - Shadow
Jake Shears - Voices ft Kylie Minogue
Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) - Last Time Every Time
Anna St. Louis - Morning
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Open. the Door, See What You Find
African Head Charge - Passing Clouds
Be Your Own Pet - Worship the Whip
Weird Nightmare (Alex from METZ) - She's the One (Ramones cover)
Cut Worms - Ballad of the Texas King
Patio - En Plein Air
Tapir! - On a Grassy Knoll (We'll Bow Together)
RVG - Brain Worms
Not on Spotify but the new Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar song too: