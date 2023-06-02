Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Code Orange, Blonde Redhead, Palehound, Pip Blom (ft Alex Kapranos), Rob Grant & Lana Del Rey, Silvana Estrada, Colter Wall, Jason Isbell, Protomartyr, Baxter Dury, Jake Shears & Kylie Minogue, Grian Chatten, Fontaines DC, Anna St. Louis, Noel Gallagher, African Head Charge, Be Your Own Pet, Weird Nightmare, Cut Worms, Patio, Tapir, RVG, Latto (ft. Cardi B), Burna Boy, Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado, Bandmanrill / Mcvertt / Sha Ek, Young Miko (ft. Jowell y Randy), Boneflower, Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, LSDXOXO, Saba & No I.D., Peso Pluma & Bizarrap, Code Orange, Speedy Ortiz, Godflesh, Pupil Slicer, Buggin, and Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (ft. Zola Jesus).

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/2/2023

Code Orange - Grooming My Replacement

Blonde Redhead - Snowman

Palehound - My Evil

Latto - Put It On Da Floor Again (ft. Cardi B)

Burna Boy - Sittin' On Top of the World

Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter

Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado - Eat Your Man

Bandmanrill, Mcvertt & Sha Ek - Pistons

Young Miko - ID (ft. Jowell y Randy)

Boneflower - Pyrrhic Victories

LSDXOXO - Double Tap

Saba & No I.D. - hue_man nature

Peso Pluma & Bizarrap - BZRP Music Sessions #55

Speedy Ortiz - You S02

Pupil Slicer - Creating the Devil In Our Image

Buggin - Youth

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal - Mystery I'm Tied To You (ft. Zola Jesus)

Pip Blom - Is This Love? ft Alex Kapranos

Rob Grant - Lost at Sea (ft. Lana Del Rey)

Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Desastre

Colter Wall - Corralling the Blues

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Save The World

Protomartyr - Fun in Hi Skool

Baxter Dury - Shadow

Jake Shears - Voices ft Kylie Minogue

Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) - Last Time Every Time

Anna St. Louis - Morning

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Open. the Door, See What You Find

African Head Charge - Passing Clouds

Be Your Own Pet - Worship the Whip

Weird Nightmare (Alex from METZ) - She's the One (Ramones cover)

Cut Worms - Ballad of the Texas King

Patio - En Plein Air

Tapir! - On a Grassy Knoll (We'll Bow Together)

RVG - Brain Worms

Not on Spotify but the new Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar song too: