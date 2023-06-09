Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Ratboys, Drab Majesty ft Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), Julie Byrne, Janelle Monae, Amaarae, Rosalía, Dave & central cee, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Fiddlehead, Laura Misch, Sharon Van Etten, The Japanese House, PJ Harvey, Glasser, Cornelius, This is the Kit, King Krule, TEKE::TEKE, Deeper, Sweeping Promises, Mantra of the Cosmos, The Boo Radleys, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/9/2023

Ratboys - It's Alive!

Drab Magesty - Vanity ft Rachel Goswell (Slowdive)

Julie Byrne - Moonless

Janelle Monae - Only Have Eyes 42

Amaarae - counterfeit

Rosalía - Tuya

Dave & central cee - UK rap

Jason Isbell - Strawberry Woman

Allison Russell - The Returner

Fiddlehead - Sullenboy

Laura Misch - Portals

Sharon Van Etten - Quiet Eyes

Christine and the Queens - A Day in the Water

The Japanese House - One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old I Dying

Glasser - Vine

Cornelius - All Things Must Pass

This is the Kit - Careful of Your Keepers

King Krule - Wednesday Overcast

TEKE::TEKE - Hoppe

Deeper - Build a Bridge

Sweeping Promises - You Shatter

Mantra of the Cosmos - Gorilla Guerilla

The Boo Radleys - Skeleton Woman

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Dragon