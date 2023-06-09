Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Ratboys, Drab Majesty ft Rachel Goswell (Slowdive), Julie Byrne, Janelle Monae, Amaarae, Rosalía, Dave & central cee, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Fiddlehead, Laura Misch, Sharon Van Etten, The Japanese House, PJ Harvey, Glasser, Cornelius, This is the Kit, King Krule, TEKE::TEKE, Deeper, Sweeping Promises, Mantra of the Cosmos, The Boo Radleys, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/9/2023
Ratboys - It's Alive!
Drab Magesty - Vanity ft Rachel Goswell (Slowdive)
Julie Byrne - Moonless
Janelle Monae - Only Have Eyes 42
Amaarae - counterfeit
Rosalía - Tuya
Dave & central cee - UK rap
Jason Isbell - Strawberry Woman
Allison Russell - The Returner
Fiddlehead - Sullenboy
Laura Misch - Portals
Sharon Van Etten - Quiet Eyes
Christine and the Queens - A Day in the Water
The Japanese House - One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones
PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old I Dying
Glasser - Vine
Cornelius - All Things Must Pass
This is the Kit - Careful of Your Keepers
King Krule - Wednesday Overcast
TEKE::TEKE - Hoppe
Deeper - Build a Bridge
Sweeping Promises - You Shatter
Mantra of the Cosmos - Gorilla Guerilla
The Boo Radleys - Skeleton Woman
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Dragon