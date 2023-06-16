Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Peggy Gou, Home Is Where, Vagabon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius, Knocked Loose, CHAI, Jorja Smith (Nia Archives remix), Killer Mike (ft. Andre 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane), OSEES, Origami Angel, Interpol, Devendra Banhart, Sigur Rós, The Pink Stones & Nikki Lane, Maxo Kream & Bfb Da Packman, Strange Ranger, Man on Man, Doja Cat, Django Django, Asake, Tummyache, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, Peter Brewis, Sparklehorse, Sonny & The Sunsets, Bombay Bicycle Club, Spoon, Mike Dimes (ft. Denzel Curry), The Parade, Hand Habits, Creep Show, Hemlocke Springs, Circuit Circuit, Øjne, Daniel Rossen, and Girl Scout.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/16/2023
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Home Is Where - Lily Pad Pupils
Vagabon - Can I Talk My Shit?
Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (Lush Version)
Knocked Loose - Everything Is Quiet Now
CHAI - Para Para
Jorja Smith - Little Things (Nia Archives Remix)
Killer Mike - Scientists & Engineers (ft. Andre 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
OSEES - Goon
Origami Angel - Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)
Interpol - Toni (Jesu Interpolation)
Devendra Banhart - Twin
Sigur Rós - Blóðberg
The Pink Stones & Nikki Lane - Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)
Maxo Kream & Bfb Da Packman - Fatt Blacc Twins
Strange Ranger - Way Out
Man on Man - I Feel Good
Doja Cat - Attention
Django Django - Gazelle
Asake - Sunshine
Tummyache - Circling the Drain
Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah - Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney
Peter Brewis - Lemoncadabra
Sparklehorse - Evening Star Supercharger
Sonny & The Sunsets - Waiting
Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day
Spoon - She's Fine, She's Mine (Bo Diddley Cover)
Mike Dimes - Arsenal (ft. Denzel Curry)
The Parade - I'm a Dreamer
Hand Habits - The Bust of Nefertiti
Creep Show (John Grant) - Matinee
Hemlocke Springs - heavun
Circuit Circuit - Deleted Skin
Øjne - Quando Il Sogno Si Avvera
Daniel Rossen - Kathleen (Townes Van Zandt Cover)
Girl Scout - Boy In Blue