Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Peggy Gou, Home Is Where, Vagabon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius, Knocked Loose, CHAI, Jorja Smith (Nia Archives remix), Killer Mike (ft. Andre 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane), OSEES, Origami Angel, Interpol, Devendra Banhart, Sigur Rós, The Pink Stones & Nikki Lane, Maxo Kream & Bfb Da Packman, Strange Ranger, Man on Man, Doja Cat, Django Django, Asake, Tummyache, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah, Peter Brewis, Sparklehorse, Sonny & The Sunsets, Bombay Bicycle Club, Spoon, Mike Dimes (ft. Denzel Curry), The Parade, Hand Habits, Creep Show, Hemlocke Springs, Circuit Circuit, Øjne, Daniel Rossen, and Girl Scout.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/16/2023

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Home Is Where - Lily Pad Pupils

Vagabon - Can I Talk My Shit?

Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Perfume Genius - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World (Lush Version)

Knocked Loose - Everything Is Quiet Now

CHAI - Para Para

Jorja Smith - Little Things (Nia Archives Remix)

Killer Mike - Scientists & Engineers (ft. Andre 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

OSEES - Goon

Origami Angel - Kobayashi Maru (My Very Own)

Interpol - Toni (Jesu Interpolation)

Devendra Banhart - Twin

Sigur Rós - Blóðberg

The Pink Stones & Nikki Lane - Baby, I’m Still Right Here (With You)

Maxo Kream & Bfb Da Packman - Fatt Blacc Twins

Strange Ranger - Way Out

Man on Man - I Feel Good

Doja Cat - Attention

Django Django - Gazelle

Asake - Sunshine

Tummyache - Circling the Drain

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah - Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney

Peter Brewis - Lemoncadabra

Sparklehorse - Evening Star Supercharger

Sonny & The Sunsets - Waiting

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

Spoon - She's Fine, She's Mine (Bo Diddley Cover)

Mike Dimes - Arsenal (ft. Denzel Curry)

The Parade - I'm a Dreamer

Hand Habits - The Bust of Nefertiti

Creep Show (John Grant) - Matinee

Hemlocke Springs - heavun

Circuit Circuit - Deleted Skin

Øjne - Quando Il Sogno Si Avvera

Daniel Rossen - Kathleen (Townes Van Zandt Cover)

Girl Scout - Boy In Blue