Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Slowdive, The Smile, Aphex Twin, Róisín Murphy, Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee, Moses Sumney, Palehound, Woods, jaimie branch, Peso Pluma (ft. Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H), Bad Gyal (ft. Young Miko & Tokischa), María José Llergo, Militarie Gun, Baroness, L.S. Dunes, Filth Is Eternal, Turnpike Troubadours, Big Freedia (ft. Kamaiyah), Stormzy (ft. Fredo), Blind Equation, Fat Tony & Taydex, Florry, Hurry, NØ MAN, Activity, A Beacon School, Hollie Cook, Lloyd Cole, Snõõper, Guided by Voices, Cable Ties, Annie Hart, Public Image Ltd, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/16/2023

Slowdive - Kisses

The Smile - Bending Hectic

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Róisín Murphy - Fader

Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee - In a Moment Divine

Moses Sumney - Get It B4

Palehound - Independence Day

Woods - Between the Past

jaimie branch - take over the world

Peso Pluma - Lady Gaga (ft. Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H)

Bad Gyal - Chulo Pt. 2 (ft. Young Miko & Tokischa)

María José Llergo - Rueda, Rueda

Militarie Gun - Sway Too

Baroness - Last Word

L.S. Dunes - Benadryl Subreddit

Filth Is Eternal - Crawl Space

Turnpike Troubadours - Chipping Mill

Big Freedia - Big Tyme (ft. Kamaiyah)

Stormzy - Toxic Trait (ft. Fredo)

Blind Equation - Never Getting Better

Fat Tony & Taydex - Spectacular

Florry - Drunk and High

Hurry - Beggin' For You

NØ MAN - Can't Kill Us All

Activity - Department of Blood

A Beacon School - Jon

Hollie Cook - Kush Dub

Lloyd Cole - The Idiot

Snõõper - Powerball

Guided by Voices - Meet the Star

Cable Ties - Deep Breath Out

Annie Hart - Stop Staring at You

Public Image Ltd - Car Chase

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog - Soldiers in the Army of Love