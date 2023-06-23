Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Slowdive, The Smile, Aphex Twin, Róisín Murphy, Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee, Moses Sumney, Palehound, Woods, jaimie branch, Peso Pluma (ft. Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H), Bad Gyal (ft. Young Miko & Tokischa), María José Llergo, Militarie Gun, Baroness, L.S. Dunes, Filth Is Eternal, Turnpike Troubadours, Big Freedia (ft. Kamaiyah), Stormzy (ft. Fredo), Blind Equation, Fat Tony & Taydex, Florry, Hurry, NØ MAN, Activity, A Beacon School, Hollie Cook, Lloyd Cole, Snõõper, Guided by Voices, Cable Ties, Annie Hart, Public Image Ltd, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 6/16/2023
Slowdive - Kisses
The Smile - Bending Hectic
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Róisín Murphy - Fader
Freak Heat Waves & Cindy Lee - In a Moment Divine
Moses Sumney - Get It B4
Palehound - Independence Day
Woods - Between the Past
jaimie branch - take over the world
Peso Pluma - Lady Gaga (ft. Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H)
Bad Gyal - Chulo Pt. 2 (ft. Young Miko & Tokischa)
María José Llergo - Rueda, Rueda
Militarie Gun - Sway Too
Baroness - Last Word
L.S. Dunes - Benadryl Subreddit
Filth Is Eternal - Crawl Space
Turnpike Troubadours - Chipping Mill
Big Freedia - Big Tyme (ft. Kamaiyah)
Stormzy - Toxic Trait (ft. Fredo)
Blind Equation - Never Getting Better
Fat Tony & Taydex - Spectacular
Florry - Drunk and High
Hurry - Beggin' For You
NØ MAN - Can't Kill Us All
Activity - Department of Blood
A Beacon School - Jon
Hollie Cook - Kush Dub
Lloyd Cole - The Idiot
Snõõper - Powerball
Guided by Voices - Meet the Star
Cable Ties - Deep Breath Out
Annie Hart - Stop Staring at You
Public Image Ltd - Car Chase
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog - Soldiers in the Army of Love