Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by The Armed (ft. Julien Baker), Sampha, Olof Dreijer (The Knife), The Alchemist (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & billy woods), Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera, Chika (ft. Freddie Gibbs), Pool Kids, Joanna Sternberg, Natanael Cano (ft. Peso Pluma), Tainy (ft. Young Miko & The Marías, and Skrillex, Four Tet & Rauw Alejandro), Jalen Ngonda, Truth Club, Ratboys, Clementine Valentine, Empty Country, Buck Meek, Colter Wall, Kate Teague, Jeff Rosenstock, Chemical Brothers ft Halo Maud, Girl Ray, Art Feynman, Sweeping Promise, Special Request X Mumdance, Nation of Language (Daniel Avery Remix), The Breeders, Mac Krol (Mac McCaughan & Mike Krol), The Baseball Project, Icebeing, Sun's Signature (Elizabeth Fraser & Damon Reece) (LUMP Remix), Dot Allison (GLOK Remix), bdrmm, Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals), Cut Worms, The Clientele, Grian Chatten, Flat Worms, Blonde Redhead, and Modern Nature.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
The Armed - Sport of Form (ft. Julien Baker)
Sampha - Spirit 2.0
Olof Dreijer - Rosa Rugosa
The Alchemist - RIP Tracy (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & billy woods)
Lil Uzi Vert - Crush Em
Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera - Tulum
Chika - Truth or Dare (ft. Freddie Gibbs)
Pool Kids - No Stranger
Joanna Sternberg - Drifting On A Cloud
Natanael Cano - Pancake (ft. Peso Pluma)
Tainy - mañana (ft. Young Miko & The Marías)
Tainy - VOLVER (ft. Skrillex, Four Tet & Rauw Alejandro)
Jalen Ngonda - Come Around and Love Me
Truth Club - Blue Eternal
Ratboys - The Window
Clementine Valentine - Time and Tide
Empty Country - Pearl
Buck Meek - Paradise
Colter Wall - For A Long While
Kate Teague - Poison Mind
Jeff Rosenstock - DOUBT
Chemical Brothers - Live Again ft Halo Maud
Girl Ray - Love is Enough
Art Feynman - All I Can Do
Sweeping Promises - Walk in Place
Special Request X Mumdance - Exotic Golfcourse
Nation of Language - Weak in Your Light (Daniel Avery Remix)
The Breeders - Go Man Go
Mac Krol (Mac McCaughan & Mike Krol) - For Some Other Reason
The Baseball Project - Disco Demolition
Icebeing - A Figment
Sun's Signature (Elizabether Fraser & Damon Reece) - Bluedusk (LUMP Remix)
Dot Allison - Unchanged (GLOK Remix)
bdrmm - Hidden Cinema
Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals) - A Ride
Cut Worms - I'll Never Make It
The Clientele - Claire's Not Real
Grian Chatten - East Coast Bed
Flat Worms - Time Warp in Exile
Blonde Redhead - Melody Experiment
Modern Nature - Murmuration