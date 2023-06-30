Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

The Armed - Sport of Form (ft. Julien Baker)

Sampha - Spirit 2.0

Olof Dreijer - Rosa Rugosa

The Alchemist - RIP Tracy (ft. Earl Sweatshirt & billy woods)

Lil Uzi Vert - Crush Em

Peso Pluma & Grupo Frontera - Tulum

Chika - Truth or Dare (ft. Freddie Gibbs)

Pool Kids - No Stranger

Joanna Sternberg - Drifting On A Cloud

Natanael Cano - Pancake (ft. Peso Pluma)

Tainy - mañana (ft. Young Miko & The Marías)

Tainy - VOLVER (ft. Skrillex, Four Tet & Rauw Alejandro)

Jalen Ngonda - Come Around and Love Me

Truth Club - Blue Eternal

Ratboys - The Window

Clementine Valentine - Time and Tide

Empty Country - Pearl

Buck Meek - Paradise

Colter Wall - For A Long While

Kate Teague - Poison Mind

Jeff Rosenstock - DOUBT

Chemical Brothers - Live Again ft Halo Maud

Girl Ray - Love is Enough

Art Feynman - All I Can Do

Sweeping Promises - Walk in Place

Special Request X Mumdance - Exotic Golfcourse

Nation of Language - Weak in Your Light (Daniel Avery Remix)

The Breeders - Go Man Go

Mac Krol (Mac McCaughan & Mike Krol) - For Some Other Reason

The Baseball Project - Disco Demolition

Icebeing - A Figment

Sun's Signature (Elizabether Fraser & Damon Reece) - Bluedusk (LUMP Remix)

Dot Allison - Unchanged (GLOK Remix)

bdrmm - Hidden Cinema

Das Koolies (Super Furry Animals) - A Ride

Cut Worms - I'll Never Make It

The Clientele - Claire's Not Real

Grian Chatten - East Coast Bed

Flat Worms - Time Warp in Exile

Blonde Redhead - Melody Experiment

Modern Nature - Murmuration