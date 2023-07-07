Our Favorite Songs of the Week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by FendiDa Rappa (ft. Cardi B), Tkay Maidza & Flume, Glasser, MUNYA, ANOHNI and the Johnsons, PJ Harvey, Julie Byrne, Holly Macve, Depeche Mode (Wet Leg Remix), Blackbraid, Better Lovers, Teenage Fanclub, Rauw Alejandro (ft. Junior H), Audrey Nuna, Mick Jenkins (ft. JID), Fran Lobo, Annie Hart, and Delilah Holliday.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 7/7/2023

FendiDa Rappa - Point Me 2 (ft. Cardi B)

Tkay Maidza & Flume - Silent Assassin

Glasser - Drift

MUNYA - Un Deux Trois

ANOHNI and the Johnsons - Why Am I Alive Now?

PJ Harvey - Prayer at the Gate

Julie Byrne - Portrait Of A Clear Day

Holly Macve - Beauty Queen

Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Blackbraid - A Song of Death on Winds of Dawn

Better Lovers - Sacrificial Participant

Teenage Fanclub - Tired of Being Alone

Rauw Alejandro - PICARDÍA (ft. Junior H)

Audrey Nuna - IdgaF

Mick Jenkins - Smoke Break-Dance (ft. JID)

Fran Lobo - Armour

Annie Hart - What Makes Me

Delilah Holliday - Silent Streets