Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Kings of Convenience, Origami Angel, Manchester Orchestra, Dawn Richard, Burial, Hey ily, Shelley FKA DRAM ft. Erykah Badu, DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B, Sharon Van Etten (covering Daniel Johnston), At The Gates, Billie Eilish, Warpaint, Guided by Voices, Roisin Murphy, Teenage Fanclub, Paul Jacobs, YUNGMORPHEUS, Burna Boy, The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt, Lou Barlow, The Chills, Squirrel Flower, Half Waif, Anika, Piroshka, Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy, duendita, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bomba Estereo, and more.

Kings of Convenience - Rocky Trail

Origami Angel - Self-Destruct

Manchester Orchestra - Let It Storm

Dawn Richard - Perfect Storm

Fresh - The Summer I Got Good At Guitar

Burial - Dark Gethsemane

Hey, ily - Don't Talk About It (Your Weird Complex)

Shelley FKA DRAM - '93 Acura Vigor with Erykah Badu (ft. Erykah Badu)

DJ Khaled - BIG PAPER (ft. Cardi B)

DJ Khaled - I DID IT (ft. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)

Sharon Van Etten - Some Things Last A Long Time (Daniel Johnston cover)

At The Gates - Spectre of Extinction

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Warpaint - Lilys

Guided by Voices - Margaret Middle School

Roisin Murphy - Hardcore Jealousy

Teenage Fanclub - Everything Is Falling Apart

Paul Jacobs - Christopher Robbins

YUNGMORPHEUS - Candyman

Burna Boy - Kilometre

The Alchemist - Loose Change (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)

Lou Barlow - Love Intervene

The Chills - World Within Worlds

Squirrel Flower - I'll Go Running

Half Waif - Swimmer

Anika - Finger Pies

Piroshka - Scratching at the Lid

Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy - I Am A Youth Inclined To Ramble

Luke Haines - I Just Want To Be Buried

duendita - bio

Hiatus Kaiyote - Red Room

Bomba Estereo - Ahora