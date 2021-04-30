Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Kings of Convenience, Origami Angel, Manchester Orchestra, Dawn Richard, Burial, Hey ily, Shelley FKA DRAM ft. Erykah Badu, DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B, Sharon Van Etten (covering Daniel Johnston), At The Gates, Billie Eilish, Warpaint, Guided by Voices, Roisin Murphy, Teenage Fanclub, Paul Jacobs, YUNGMORPHEUS, Burna Boy, The Alchemist ft. Earl Sweatshirt, Lou Barlow, The Chills, Squirrel Flower, Half Waif, Anika, Piroshka, Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy, duendita, Hiatus Kaiyote, Bomba Estereo, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
Kings of Convenience - Rocky Trail
Origami Angel - Self-Destruct
Manchester Orchestra - Let It Storm
Dawn Richard - Perfect Storm
Fresh - The Summer I Got Good At Guitar
Burial - Dark Gethsemane
Hey, ily - Don't Talk About It (Your Weird Complex)
Shelley FKA DRAM - '93 Acura Vigor with Erykah Badu (ft. Erykah Badu)
DJ Khaled - BIG PAPER (ft. Cardi B)
DJ Khaled - I DID IT (ft. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)
Sharon Van Etten - Some Things Last A Long Time (Daniel Johnston cover)
At The Gates - Spectre of Extinction
Billie Eilish - Your Power
Warpaint - Lilys
Guided by Voices - Margaret Middle School
Roisin Murphy - Hardcore Jealousy
Teenage Fanclub - Everything Is Falling Apart
Paul Jacobs - Christopher Robbins
YUNGMORPHEUS - Candyman
Burna Boy - Kilometre
The Alchemist - Loose Change (ft. Earl Sweatshirt)
Lou Barlow - Love Intervene
The Chills - World Within Worlds
Squirrel Flower - I'll Go Running
Half Waif - Swimmer
Anika - Finger Pies
Piroshka - Scratching at the Lid
Matt Sweeney & Bonnie Prince Billy - I Am A Youth Inclined To Ramble
Luke Haines - I Just Want To Be Buried
duendita - bio
Hiatus Kaiyote - Red Room
Bomba Estereo - Ahora