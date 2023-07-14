Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by Yard Act, Jamila Woods (ft. duendita), Fiddlehead, Vanishing Twin, Allegra Krieger, Activity, Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA, DJ Koze (ft. Sophia Kennedy), Freak Heat Waves, Forest Swords, Tycho, Slaughter Beach Dog, Prewn, J Hus (ft. Naira Marley), Andrew Hung, Stay Inside, Katie Von Schleicher, N'Dekho, Laura Misch, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Valee & Harry Fraud (ft. Saba & MAVI), A. Savage, Sid Sriram, Sparklehorse (ft. Jason Lytle), Grails, Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma, Sonny & The Sunsets, Spanish Love Songs, The Hives, For Your Health, Snõõper, Maple Glider, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Upon Stone, Drab Majesty, Lindstrøm, Blake Mills, Oxlade (ft. Dave), and Alaska Reid
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 7/14/2023
Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum
Jamila Woods - Tiny Garden (ft. duendita)
Fiddlehead - Sleepyhead
Vanishing Twin - Afternoon X
Allegra Krieger - Low
Activity - Where the Art is Hung
Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA - Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!
DJ Koze - Wespennest (ft. Sophia Kennedy)
Freak Heat Waves - The Time Has Come
Forest Swords - Butterfly Effect
Tycho - Time to Run
Slaughter Beach, Dog - Float Away
Prewn - But I Want More
J Hus - Militerian (ft. Naira Marley)
Andrew Hung (Fuck Buttons) - Too Much
Stay Inside - A Backyard
Katie Von Schleicher - Overjoyed
N'Dekho (Falle Nioke & Joe Goddard) - Exile (edit)
Laura Misch - Hide to Seek
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Whirlpool Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub version)
Valee & Harry Fraud - Watermelon Automobile (ft. Saba & MAVI)
A. Savage (Parquet Courts) - Thanksgiving Prayer
Sid Sriram - The Hard Way
Sparklehorse - The Scull Of Lucia (ft. Jason Lytle)
Grails - Sad & Illegal
Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma - Quema
Sonny & The Sunsets - Pink Cake
Spanish Love Songs - Pendulum
The Hives - Rigor Mortis Radio
For Your Health - Twenty Dollar Enucleation (Love Is Blind)
Snõõper - Running
Maple Glider - Dinah
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog - Ecstasy
Upon Stone - Onyx Through the Heart
Drab Majesty - The Skin and the Glove
Lindstrøm - Nightswim
Blake Mills - Wendy Melvoin
Oxlade - Intoxycated (ft. Dave)
Alaska Reid - French Fries