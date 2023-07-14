Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by Yard Act, Jamila Woods (ft. duendita), Fiddlehead, Vanishing Twin, Allegra Krieger, Activity, Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA, DJ Koze (ft. Sophia Kennedy), Freak Heat Waves, Forest Swords, Tycho, Slaughter Beach Dog, Prewn, J Hus (ft. Naira Marley), Andrew Hung, Stay Inside, Katie Von Schleicher, N'Dekho, Laura Misch, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Valee & Harry Fraud (ft. Saba & MAVI), A. Savage, Sid Sriram, Sparklehorse (ft. Jason Lytle), Grails, Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma, Sonny & The Sunsets, Spanish Love Songs, The Hives, For Your Health, Snõõper, Maple Glider, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Upon Stone, Drab Majesty, Lindstrøm, Blake Mills, Oxlade (ft. Dave), and Alaska Reid

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

BV WEEKLY PLAYLIST 7/14/2023

Yard Act - The Trench Coat Museum

Jamila Woods - Tiny Garden (ft. duendita)

Fiddlehead - Sleepyhead

Vanishing Twin - Afternoon X

Allegra Krieger - Low

Activity - Where the Art is Hung

Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA - Guess What Bitch, We Back Hoe!

DJ Koze - Wespennest (ft. Sophia Kennedy)

Freak Heat Waves - The Time Has Come

Forest Swords - Butterfly Effect

Tycho - Time to Run

Slaughter Beach, Dog - Float Away

Prewn - But I Want More

J Hus - Militerian (ft. Naira Marley)

Andrew Hung (Fuck Buttons) - Too Much

Stay Inside - A Backyard

Katie Von Schleicher - Overjoyed

N'Dekho (Falle Nioke & Joe Goddard) - Exile (edit)

Laura Misch - Hide to Seek

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Whirlpool Dub (Adrian Sherwood Reset in Dub version)

Valee & Harry Fraud - Watermelon Automobile (ft. Saba & MAVI)

A. Savage (Parquet Courts) - Thanksgiving Prayer

Sid Sriram - The Hard Way

Sparklehorse - The Scull Of Lucia (ft. Jason Lytle)

Grails - Sad & Illegal

Ryan Castro & Peso Pluma - Quema

Sonny & The Sunsets - Pink Cake

Spanish Love Songs - Pendulum

The Hives - Rigor Mortis Radio

For Your Health - Twenty Dollar Enucleation (Love Is Blind)

Snõõper - Running

Maple Glider - Dinah

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog - Ecstasy

Upon Stone - Onyx Through the Heart

Drab Majesty - The Skin and the Glove

Lindstrøm - Nightswim

Blake Mills - Wendy Melvoin

Oxlade - Intoxycated (ft. Dave)

Alaska Reid - French Fries