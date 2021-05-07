Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.

This week's playlist includes new music by HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails, We Are The Union, Isaiah Rashad, LUMP, MF DOOM & Czarface, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Iron & Wine, Squid, Dawn Ray'd, L'Rain, Fiddlehead, Descendents, Amenra, Phife Dawg, Bnny, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Dot Allison, No Joy, Liars, Iceage, Sonny & the Sunsets, Geoffrey O'Connor, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Heriot, Sincere Engineer, Little Simz, Bruce Lee Band, Anjimile ft. Lomelda, Hard Feelings, Madi Diaz, and more.

Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...

HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails - ISN'T EVERYONE

We Are The Union - Boys Will Be Girls

Isaiah Rashad - Lay Wit Ya (ft. Duke Deuce)

LUMP - Animal

Filth Is Eternal - ZED

MF DOOM & Czarface - Jason & the Czargonauts (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien)

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Decide

Tee Grizzley - Not Gone Play (ft. King Von)

Iron & Wine - This Solemn Day

Stars Hollow - Stuck to You

Adaunten - Sullen Cadence

Squid - Boy Racers

Dawn Ray'd - Wild Fire, Pt. I

L'Rain - Blame Me

Fiddlehead - Down University

Descendents - Baby Doncha Know

Amenra - De Evenmens

Bossk - Menhir

Lantlos - Lake Fantasy

Joe Armon-Jones - Pray

Phife Dawg - French Kiss Deux

Bnny - Time Walk

Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Chase It Down

Dot Allison - Long Exposure

No Joy - Teenager (Deftones cover)

Pays P. - Vassili voir

Liars - Sekwar

Guardian Singles - Being Alone

Iceage - Dear Saint Cecilia

Sonny & the Sunsets - Ring My Bell

Geoffrey O'Connor - Foolish Enough ft. Laura Jean

John Andrews & The Yawns - Try

Cub Scout Bowling Pins - Magic Taxi

Heriot - Dispirit

Sincere Engineer - Come Out For A Spell

Little Simz - Woman

Bruce Lee Band - BLT

Anjimile - 1978 (Reunion) ft. Lomelda

Hard Feelings - Holding On Too Long