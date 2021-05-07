Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
This week's playlist includes new music by HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails, We Are The Union, Isaiah Rashad, LUMP, MF DOOM & Czarface, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Iron & Wine, Squid, Dawn Ray'd, L'Rain, Fiddlehead, Descendents, Amenra, Phife Dawg, Bnny, Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Dot Allison, No Joy, Liars, Iceage, Sonny & the Sunsets, Geoffrey O'Connor, Cub Scout Bowling Pins, Heriot, Sincere Engineer, Little Simz, Bruce Lee Band, Anjimile ft. Lomelda, Hard Feelings, Madi Diaz, and more.
Subscribe to the playlist and/or listen below...
HEALTH & Nine Inch Nails - ISN'T EVERYONE
We Are The Union - Boys Will Be Girls
Isaiah Rashad - Lay Wit Ya (ft. Duke Deuce)
LUMP - Animal
Filth Is Eternal - ZED
MF DOOM & Czarface - Jason & the Czargonauts (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien)
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - Decide
Tee Grizzley - Not Gone Play (ft. King Von)
Iron & Wine - This Solemn Day
Stars Hollow - Stuck to You
Adaunten - Sullen Cadence
Squid - Boy Racers
Dawn Ray'd - Wild Fire, Pt. I
L'Rain - Blame Me
Fiddlehead - Down University
Descendents - Baby Doncha Know
Amenra - De Evenmens
Bossk - Menhir
Lantlos - Lake Fantasy
Joe Armon-Jones - Pray
Phife Dawg - French Kiss Deux
Bnny - Time Walk
Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Chase It Down
Dot Allison - Long Exposure
No Joy - Teenager (Deftones cover)
Pays P. - Vassili voir
Liars - Sekwar
Guardian Singles - Being Alone
Iceage - Dear Saint Cecilia
Sonny & the Sunsets - Ring My Bell
Geoffrey O'Connor - Foolish Enough ft. Laura Jean
John Andrews & The Yawns - Try
Cub Scout Bowling Pins - Magic Taxi
Heriot - Dispirit
Sincere Engineer - Come Out For A Spell
Little Simz - Woman
Bruce Lee Band - BLT
Anjimile - 1978 (Reunion) ft. Lomelda
Hard Feelings - Holding On Too Long